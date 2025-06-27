Cliff's Local Market Uses 'Local' to Its Advantage

MARCY, N.Y. — When a small chain wanted to recommit to the communities it served in a new way, it made "local" its middle name, literally. Cliff's Local Market emerged in 2017 after being a part of the Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes franchise program for many years.

"Our franchisor was acquired by a local entity and we saw similar consolidation across the industry," recalled Mike Clifford, vice president of Cliff's Local Market. "The 'local' part of our brand name is exactly how we sought to distinguish ourselves. We prioritize local partnerships, selling local products, and investing in and giving back to our local communities. This helps us stand out and craft our own identity while competing with larger chains."

[Read more: Thinking Like a Future-Forward Retailer]

Cliff's currently owns and operates 22 convenience stores, many of which have been recent knock-down and rebuild projects to expand and strengthen the chain's dedication to the local neighborhoods it serves in Central New York.

"Given our size and locale, we focus on our adaptive and flexible abilities to provide an elevated customer experience," said Jeff Carpenter, director of education and training at parent company Clifford Fuel Co., which has roots stretching back three generations to 1961. "With all the consolidation that has been prevalent in the industry, we are proud to have all that comes with the 'local advantage' in serving our customers."

A Made-to-Order Experience

With most stores hovering around 4,500 square feet, Cliff's new sites were designed to include a labor-intensive, fully made-to-order (MTO) foodservice program.

"Even in our early days, foodservice played a prominent role, but as we've expanded and remodeled stores, it has become a core focus," explained Derek Thurston, director of foodservice for the chain, which is now known for offering high-quality, fresh and convenient options such as made-to-order sandwiches, hot breakfast items, pizza and house-made ciabatta sandwiches. With a wide selection of freshly baked breads, proteins, cheeses and vegetables, patrons can customize their orders to their liking.

"Our deli lines are customer facing, which allows them to see our fresh product offering, but also to be involved in the experience of their food being made. A little extra lettuce? Sure. Too many tomatoes? No problem," noted Carpenter.

Cliff's also caters to those customers who are in a rush, but still crave fresh, ready-to-go options. For them, grab-and-go coolers are stocked with freshly made salads, wraps, sandwiches, fruit cups, yogurt parfaits and protein bowls. During peak times, warmers hold breakfast sandwiches, burgers, chicken sandwiches and soups.