Thinking Like a Future-Forward Retailer

The Foodservice Offer

For Cliff's Local Market, foodservice has been part of its fabric since its days as a longtime franchisee of Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes in upstate New York.

"We've been doing foodservice for 25 to 30 years with great depth," said Jeff Carpenter, director of education and training at Clifford Fuel. "A lot of people thought we were pretty crazy, but obviously we know that that's changed quite a bit.'

Foodservice drives a lot of what the c-store arm of Clifford Fuel Co. does, according to Carpenter, and Cliff's Local Market thinks of itself as a restaurant first.

"If you think about going to a restaurant, there are things you are looking for: good service, quality food, consistency and a good experience," he explained. "They align very well with what we do in convenience. If you can do these things well and you're really focused on service, it really shouldn't be an afterthought. It should be what you're going to market with."

The company asks two questions: what is convenience today and who is our customer? The answer to both has changed over the past few years, Carpenter noted.

Looking at the foodservice offer, there are two "widely different experiences," according to Carpenter, citing the front-of-house flow which includes customers who place made-to-order requests and the customers who like to watch their food being made. On the other hand, there are customers who prefer "don't talk to me" deliveries, he added.

"There's a broad range of experiences from the customer perspective and we are looking at how technology can bridge those gaps and create a seamless, frictionless experience for the customer," Carpenter explained.

So, what does fitting the pieces together at Cliff's Local Market look like?

Online ordering, for both pickup and delivery

In-store kiosks

A mobile app, which the retailer does not have yet

Rewards and loyalty

Self-checkout, which brings about some limitations with made-to-order foodservice items

POS, back office and accounting systems

However, as an operator of 22 convenience stores, the company does face some small retailer realities, namely limited internal resources and limited leverage for custom development. On the flip side, small retailers can be flexible and have a strong pulse on customer engagement and feedback, he added.

The Retail Employee Experience

With more than 840 c-stores across the Maverik and Kum & Go brands, Maverik — Adventure First Stop employs approximately 16,000 associates in soon-to-be 21 states.

"We really don't talk enough about about the employee experience and what we are trying to do for them. They are the ones interacting with of customers," said Chad Kobayashi, senior director of retail technology at Maverik. "We are very diverse. We have a lot of store employees and a lot of locations and we are trying to think through the technology and how we leverage it."

Included in the convenience retailer's operations is a mixed lineup of tech devices — including POS terminals, self-checkout terminals, kitchen production terminals and iPads for front of house and back of house. According to Kobayashi, going forward Maverik will move mostly through the Android environment for all its devices.

"We want to have devices for each employee as they're doing their tasks or functions for the day," he said, adding the move will include two Android tablets and four to six Android handheld devices.

Why the change? Maverik wants to futureproof the way the stores operate and how employees interact. With the devices in employees' hands, the company will be able to know who logs in and which employee is doing what function and when. It also takes away the risk of employees using their own devices that are not managed properly and other challenges that crop up with personal devices, he explained.

The shift in employee technology will help with inventory management, allow for real-time communication, act as a time clock, and include help desk and planogram software, among other uses.

What is in it for the employee? One set of credentials across devices, platforms and apps, a consistent experience, role-based app assignments, simplified training and fewer devices to compete daily functions, according to Kobayashi.

The 2025 Conexxus Annual Conference is taking place Jan. 26-30 at Loews Ventana Canyon in Tucson.