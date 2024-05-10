Coalition of Virginia C-stores Halt Lottery Sales in Protest of Skill Games Ban

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition (VA MAC) launched a boycott on the sale of Virginia Lottery tickets in response to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's amendments to a bill meant to legalize skill games in the state.

The Virginia Small Business Economic Development Act was meant to legalize and regulate skill games in Virginia; however, according to ABC 8, the proposed amendments would ban the games from most major cities, including Roanoke, Richmond and Portsmouth.

As a result of the impasse between the governor and the General Assembly, and with a new budget set for a vote on May 15, convenience stores with the VA MAC network will cease sales of lottery tickets as of May 9. The goal, the coalition stated, was to keep up economic pressure on the state government until an agreement to protect skill games is reached.