10/30/2022
Sponsored Content
Cobi 18, Autonomous Floor Scrubber
Convenience store customers equate store safety with store cleanliness. Not only that, but as you add fresh food products to your selection, customers expect an even cleaner store. Continue to invite your customers in by deploying the first compact cleaning robot made for convenience stores.
Cobi 18 is:
- Affordable: Available starting at just $15 a day through ICE Cobotics’ All-Inclusive Subscription.
- Reliable: Cobi’s subscription includes fleet management, data analytics, a virtual resource center, customer support, repairs and replacement parts, and consumables.
- Easy: The intuitive UI (user interface) and design makes Cobi easy to operate and easy to maintain for anyone on your team.
- High Performing: Cobi delivers high-performance scrubbing and excels at cleaning all types of hard floors.
- Sophisticated: Due to advanced navigation technology and its compact design, Cobi can fit down tight aisles, under tables and displays, and can navigate around glass, mirrors, and through bright sunlight.