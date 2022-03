Coca-Cola Flavors Portfolio Packaging Redesign

The Coca-Cola Co. rolled out a new look for its Coca-Cola Flavors Portfolio. The modern design features vibrant, colorful cans to quickly communicate flavors and a bold, dominant script to hero the Coca-Cola branding. Full-color cans designate single flavors, while stacked colors communicate dual flavors, such as Cherry Vanilla. Black script is used for zero-sugar and zero-calorie drinks. Gold tops designate caffeine-free drinks. The rollout encompasses all Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar flavors and variants, including Coca-Cola Cherry, Coca-Cola Vanilla, Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla and their zero-sugar and calorie-free counterparts.