Coca-Cola's 2018 'Share a Coke' Campaign Aims to Stick With Consumers

For the first time, "Share a Coke" name labels on 20-ounce Coke bottles are stickers. Fans can peel off the stickers to reveal Coca-Cola’s Sip & Scan codes that instantly unlock chances to win prizes ranging from a free Coke to amusement park passes and baseball tickets.

"In years past, we’ve found that once the campaign ends, people want to hold on to a memory. Thanks to this technology, these stickers extend the memory with something people can not only attach to their clothes, phones and more — but also scan to possibly win special summer experiences to share with others," Kibe explained.

When "Share a Coke" debuted in 2014, Coke bottles only featured names, but over the past few years, the campaign has evolved and expanded, adding new names, song lyrics and more Coca-Cola flavors in more packages.

"That first year, it was all about discovery and introducing people to the idea that they could find their names — or the names of their friends or family members — on a Coke bottle," recalled Saxon Seay, Coca-Cola brand manager. "But over the years, it has become more about the experiences and moments shared over a Coke."

Initially, Coke’s social feeds were flooded with user-generated photos of fans’ personalized bottles, but "last summer we started to see more #ShareaCoke images and posts about shared moments with others," Seay added.

That insight informed the team’s strategy for the 2018 campaign.