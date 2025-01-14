RaceTrac Streamlines Store-Level Marketing
"We selected AccuStore from GSP, based on their 40-plus years of experience in convenience store retail marketing," said Sadie Lewis, RaceTrac's marketing director of promotions and campaign strategy. "The Store Specific Marketing Guides reduce the amount of time our associates spend on execution and improves execution placement."
The partnership covers more than 580 RaceTrac convenience stores.
"At the store level, there can be more than 400 sign placement locations in each store, and to simplify instructions, we rendered all store areas for improved visual guidance," said Shane Delaney, vice president of national accounts at GSP.
Based in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac is the 24th largest privately held company in the United States and has been serving guests since 1934. RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands in 14 states The company employs more than 10,500 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.