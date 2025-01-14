RaceTrac Streamlines Store-Level Marketing

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. partnered with AccuStore to streamline its marketing process at the store level.

As part of the collaboration, the convenience retailer deployed store profile-based marketing guides which leverage automation for accuracy and timeliness of store-level marketing plans. The store-specific marketing plans comes after the two companies teamed up to conduct a customized data survey to help determine accurate placement of its marketing materials, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

AccuStore generates marketing planning documents specific to each store's footprint. The company uses each store's profile to tailor the information that appears in the store's marketing planner. Store specific guides reduce the errors in productivity that occur from deploying one large marketing document that serves stores but doesn't serve the managers and associates particularly well, according to the company.

Clearwater, Fla.-based AccuStore is a GSP company.