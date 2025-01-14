 Skip to main content

RaceTrac Streamlines Store-Level Marketing

A collaboration with AccuStore provides marketing guides tailored to each location.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
RaceTrac storefront

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. partnered with AccuStore to streamline its marketing process at the store level.

As part of the collaboration, the convenience retailer deployed store profile-based marketing guides which leverage automation for accuracy and timeliness of store-level marketing plans. The store-specific marketing plans comes after the two companies teamed up to conduct a customized data survey to help determine accurate placement of its marketing materials, as Convenience Store News previously reported. 

AccuStore generates marketing planning documents specific to each store's footprint. The company uses each store's profile to tailor the information that appears in the store's marketing planner. Store specific guides reduce the errors in productivity that occur from deploying one large marketing document that serves stores but doesn't serve the managers and associates particularly well, according to the company. 

Clearwater, Fla.-based AccuStore is a GSP company. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"We selected AccuStore from GSP, based on their 40-plus years of experience in convenience store retail marketing," said Sadie Lewis, RaceTrac's marketing director of promotions and campaign strategy. "The Store Specific Marketing Guides reduce the amount of time our associates spend on execution and improves execution placement."

The partnership covers more than 580 RaceTrac convenience stores. 

"At the store level, there can be more than 400 sign placement locations in each store, and to simplify instructions, we rendered all store areas for improved visual guidance," said Shane Delaney, vice president of national accounts at GSP.  

Based in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac is the 24th largest privately held company in the United States and has been serving guests since 1934. RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands in 14 states The company employs more than 10,500 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds