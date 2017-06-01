NuZee is launching a ready-to-drink (RTD), gourmet, functional cold brew coffee line under the Coffee Blenders brand. The company is providing direct-store delivery of the line in a Coffee Blenders-branded fleet of refrigerated trucks to ensure optimal freshness and flavor for the consumer. The beverages blend 100 percent Arabica dark roast Honduran coffee with clinically supported nutraceuticals designed to provide health benefits. Available in 10-ounce glass bottles (12 per case), the Coffee Blenders functional cold brew line includes the following varieties: Lean Cup (for weight loss), Think Cup (for cognitive performance), Relax Cup (for stress reduction), and Nude Cup (100 percent Arabica coffee with no function). Steeped for 12 hours, the products are all-natural and certified kosher. They will initially be available at independent retailers and convenience stores throughout Southern California, with a national rollout expected over the next six to 12 months.