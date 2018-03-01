Community Coffee Iced Lattes

Crafted with its Signature Blend Dark Roast coffee and sweetened with pure cane sugar, Community Coffee's new line of iced lattes offers a treat perfect for any time of day, according to the company. Available in Mocha and Vanilla varieties, the ready-to-drink iced lattes come in 13.7-ounce premium recyclable glass bottles. The beverages are made with real, natural ingredients, including 100-percent select Arabica coffee beans. They contain no artificial flavors or coloring, and have only 230 calories per bottle.