Press enter to search
Close search

Community Coffee Iced Lattes

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Community Coffee Iced Lattes

Ready-to-drink offering is sweetened with pure cane sugar.
Community Iced Latte

Crafted with its Signature Blend Dark Roast coffee and sweetened with pure cane sugar, Community Coffee's new line of iced lattes offers a treat perfect for any time of day, according to the company. Available in Mocha and Vanilla varieties, the ready-to-drink iced lattes come in 13.7-ounce premium recyclable glass bottles. The beverages are made with real, natural ingredients, including 100-percent select Arabica coffee beans. They contain no artificial flavors or coloring, and have only 230 calories per bottle.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Johnson Control VideoEdge 5.3

Victor & VideoEdge 5.3 Video Management Solution
Tillamook Gourmet Style Snack Sticks

Tillamook Country Smoker Gourmet Style Snack Sticks
Hussmann MicroDS

Hussmann MicroDS Refrigeration System