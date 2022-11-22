Royal Farms to Open First North Carolina Store in 2023

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms will open its first convenience store in North Carolina in early 2023.

The convenience store operator is launching this expansion into a new market with a location in Grandy, N.C., and will follow up with additional c-store openings in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston and Jacksonville, N.C. Royal Farms plans to eventually open more locations in other areas of the state to provide the North Carolina community with more convenient options.

"We are very excited to pioneer into the First Flight state and expand our offerings into the community. Not only does Royal Farms bring value and more convenient options to neighborhoods, but we are also passionate about giving back to the areas we do business in," said Aliyah Atayee, public relations at Royal Farms.

"We look forward to getting involved in the community and seeing our first responders in uniform get free coffee whenever they stop in. We thank North Carolina for welcoming Royal Farms into this beautiful state," Atayee said.

The stores will feature Royal Farms World-Famous Chicken as well as a variety of side dishes, such as mac and cheese and mashed potatoes, so customers can bring a complete meal or platter home for the family.

Customers can also enjoy cups of freshly brewed hot or iced coffee from Swiss-Made brewing machines that grind whole Arabica beans immediately before brewing, or choose f'real milkshakes made from all-real ice cream and dairy-fresh milk at the blending station.

Every Royal Farms store will feature surcharge-free ATMs and air pump stations, lottery and fuel. Select locations will offer car washes.

Prospective employees are invited to visit careers.royalfarms.com. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(k)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time and an employee store discount.

Royal Farms isn't the only c-store chain to target North Carolina for entry. Earlier this year, Wawa Inc. announced its goal of opening the company's first location within the state by the end of 2024.

Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates more than 260 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic including Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area's hunger for real fresh food served real fast.