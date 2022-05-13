Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven, Murphy USA, GPM Investments & Enmarket
"We want to render immediate assistance to help those affected by the war in Ukraine," said Arie Kotler, CEO of GPM. "JDC is already on the ground providing refugees with a wide variety of emergency support, including food and medical care, and I'm proud that our company and our customers can act now to assist with this urgent effort."
Through June 12, GPM associates across all company-operated locations will sell pinups in donation amounts of $1, $5 and $10. Customers can also donate directly.
GPM is also partnering with its supplier community and raising additional dollars. All proceeds will be matched dollar for dollar up to $1 million by a JDC donor.
Grabango
Grabango is committing 1 percent of its grocery technology and 1 percent of its employees' time to eliminating food deserts and improving access to healthy food in underserved communities. Grabango joined Pledge 1%, a global movement to inspire, educate, and empower every company to leverage their assets for good.
"So much of modern technology is built for the wealthy first, and only eventually trickles down for use in our broader society. At Grabango, we're seeking to do just the opposite. We want to benefit those most in need by donating our technology for use in the neighborhoods with the fewest nutritional resources. Working in partnership with the Pledge 1% movement on this objective was a natural fit for us," said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango.
Murphy USA
Murphy USA Inc. announced the next phase of its "Great Futures Fueled Here" campaign for Boys & Girls Clubs of America at all Murphy USA and Murphy Express sites across 27 states. Funds from the multi-phase campaign will help support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's mission of enabling all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. In addition to the $3 million already raised to support Boys & Girls Clubs, Murphy USA, as a national partner, is committed to raising an additional $500,000 during its campaign in 2022.
"Supporting the local communities that Rutter's serves is an important part of our charitable mission," said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter's Children's Charities. "We're very excited to continue our Vote With Your Dollars Program in 2022, giving Rutter's shoppers the opportunity to choose a charity they believe is deserving. This allows us to give to organizations that matter most to Rutter's customers."
The 16 participating charities are: Adams County SPCA, Brown's Helpn Handz, LLC, Keystone Girls Softball League, Leg Up Farm, Make-a-Wish Greater PA & WV, New Hope Ministries INC, Reins and Rhythm Riding and Horsemanship, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Pa., Service Paws of Central Pa, Susan P. Byrnes Health Education Center Inc., The Potter's House of Ruth, White Rose Leadership Institute Dba Give Local York, Wildlife For Everyone, YMCA of Centre County-Anti Hunger Program, York Habitat for Humanity, and YWCA of York.
7-Eleven Inc.
For more than 30 years, Speedway and its customers, vendors and associates have raised critical funds needed to advance pediatric healthcare, improve individual patients' health, protect children's futures and enhance local communities. In 2021 alone, Speedway, part of the 7‑Eleven family of brands, raised more than $19 million for the organization through in-store campaigns, promotions and the annual Speedway Miracle Tournament.