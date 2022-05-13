Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven, Murphy USA, GPM Investments & Enmarket

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

CITGO

The Simón Bolívar Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit private foundation, in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine is offering to fund up to seven scholarships to medical professionals working in Venezuela for a world-class diploma course in tropical medicine from Baylor's National School of Tropical Medicine.

"We see this collaboration as the first step towards a long-term, mutually beneficial strategic relationship with Baylor College of Medicine and the Fundación Academia Nacional de Medicina Francisco Antonio Rísquez," said Mariela Poleo, president of the Simon Bolivar Foundation. "This charitable program provides capacity-building for medical professionals in Venezuela, given the evidence of loss of health professionals in Venezuela and the need to re-build capacity, while at the same time providing bidirectional knowledge transfer."

The Tropical Medicine program is an intensive non-degree online program designed for physicians, consisting of four modules addressing epidemiology; public health, tropical bacteriology and virology; tropical parasitology and mycology; and application of travel and tropical medicine via webinars, in four months. This program will develop skills needed for healthcare professionals to work in the tropical medicine field and will prepare them to sit for the CTropMed Certificate of Knowledge in Clinical Tropical Medicine and Travelers' Health.

Energy North Group

Energy North Group (ENG) announced its tradition of fundraising on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has continued for the 18th consecutive year. The money raised throughout the campaign are used to fund research and care initiatives for those living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases, as well as to fund children's time at MDA Summer Camp. ENG has raised $101,415 for the organization in 2022.