Community Service Spotlight: ALON, NOCO Express, Volta Oil & Weigel's

The Band Together campaign ran from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30 at TA and Petro Stopping Centers nationwide and invited customers and employees to support the cause for helping drivers in need. The campaign provided wristbands, window clings and keychains for donors to show their support in exchange for contributions of $1 and $5.

The travel center operator has been supporting drivers through the SCF since 2010. The TA and Petro annual campaign mark the largest single contribution the fund receives each year.

"We are always honored to have the opportunity to help drivers in need. We know full well it’s the patronage of our customers and employees, year over year, that assist these efforts. We couldn’t be more proud and thankful to them for their ongoing support," said Barry Richards, president and chief operating officer of TravelCenters.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA and Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands.

Volta Oil

Rapid Refill Convenience Stores, part of Volta Oil, teamed up with the Alzheimer's Association's Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter for the eighth year, raising $152,464 at 15 store locations for their annual Purple Pump Up for Alzheimer's campaign.

The six-week campaign included customer donations at the point of sale, vendor support and donating 5 cents of every gallon of gas sold on June 21 in recognition of "The Longest Day" fundraising event. Volta Oil also matched donations made during this time.

"Our associates do an amazing job not only raising funds during the Purple Pump Up campaign, but also getting the message out about a world without Alzheimer's," commented Jim Garret, chairman of Volta Oil a past board member for the Alzheimer's Association's Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. "I am truly thankful for all of the effort our personnel have put into the Purple Pump Up event."

Rapid Refill is part of the family-owned Volta Group, based in Plymouth, Mass., which distributes petroleum products in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Volta Oil retails gasoline, diesel and convenience store merchandise through 15 Rapid Refill stores throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Yesway

In support of its steadfast commitment to the U.S. military and first responders, and in concert with the annual celebration of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Yesway joined forces with Operation Homefront to recognize military service members with a $50,000 check presentation at the c-store chain’s Grimes, Iowa, location on Nov. 6. Local community members and their families were also be recognized for their military service during the ceremony.

As the foundation of the Yesway Gives Back charitable giving program, Yesway is supporting, honoring, and meeting the needs of current and former members of the U.S. military and their families, who have sacrificed so much while fighting tirelessly for our nation’s freedom. In partnering with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit that serves America’s military families, Yesway celebrates these heroic women and men, and thanks America’s troops for their service, according to the convenience retailer.

"At Yesway, we feel it is important to make meaningful contributions to the communities we serve," said Thomas N. Trkla, chairman and CEO, Yesway. "Not only are we donating $50,000 in support of all that Operation Homefront does for the brave Americans serving in our armed forces, but we invite Yesway customers to join us in supporting America’s military and their families who serve on the homefront as well.

"To that end, not only do we offer free coffee or fountain beverages to active and retired members of the military and first responders on Fridays in our stores, we are also donating 5 cents from the sale of every bottle of Yesway-branded spring and purified water sold, up to an additional $25,000, to this wonderful organization,” he added.

Des Moines, Iowa-based Yesway is the c-store arm of BW Gas & Convenience. It operates 150 c-stores across Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Weigel's

Weigel's completed its third annual fundraising event to benefit the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs "More Wags for Warriors" campaign, a capital campaign created to build a larger training facility in the 10-acre site in Lenoir City, Tenn.