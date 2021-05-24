Community Service Spotlight: Alto-Shaam, Kwik Trip, OnCue & Swisher

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven recently donated 2 million bottles of hand sanitizer to Feeding America. The donation will be distributed across the country through Feeding America member food banks.

The Irving, Texas-based operator has worked with Feeding America for 21 years, supporting its nationwide network of 200 food banks, which provide meals to more than 40 million people each year through national and local donations, volunteer efforts and more.

Alto-Shaam

To support a hot, fresh food program at Thorntons' first-ever not-for-profit community store, Alto-Shaam donated cooking and holding equipment, including two Cook & Hold ovens and a Heated Shelf Merchandiser. The equipment, which features Alto-Shaam's exclusive Halo Heat technology, will be used to provide guests hot fresh foods, conveniently at the highest quality, the company stated.

"We are proud to support Thorntons' in bringing fresh food and convenience to residents of West End Louisville, as a partner in promoting community equity and empowerment," said Leslie Hoffman-Banados, Alto-Shaam vice president of national accounts.

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

April 17 marked the culmination of the three-year Fueling Good, Rebuilding Lives charitable partnership between CITGO and Rebuilding Together Houston. Launched to help Houston-area communities in need recover from 2017's Hurricane Harvey, the program has supported the renovation of more than 186 homes for those in need in the Independence Heights community and surrounding areas.

"The people of CITGO are proud members of the Houston community," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá, "It's been a privilege to pitch in to help our neighbors in need recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Harvey."

The Fueling Good, Rebuilding Lives program also included a charitable partnership with Habitat for Humanity that helped rebuild 31 homes in Rockport, Texas.

When back-to-back winter storms struck the region this February, CITGO also worked with community organizations to help meet ongoing needs for food and water and medium to long-term assistance for home repair in Houston Corpus Christi, Texas, and Lake Charles, La. The company supported several organizations, including SBP, the Independence Heights Redevelopment Council and Rebuilding Together Houston, with funds for wellness checks, food distribution, plumbing repairs and guidance on completing FEMA applications.

"We can't predict when or where disaster will strike," said CEO Carlos Jordá, "We can be sure, however, that the people CITGO will be ready to lend a hand when it is needed most."

The Hershey Co.

Hershey entered two new clean energy partnerships to develop solar projects in the U.S. as it moves its operations toward the use of clean and renewable energy. They are:

A 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) that will enable the financing and construction of the company's first utility-scale solar farm, which is being developed by global renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. Once completed, the North Carolina project will reduce CO2 emission by 32,025 metric tons per year, the equivalent of emissions incurred from driving more than 80 million miles in the average passenger car or charging nearly 3.9 billion smartphones. Construction of the new solar farm is expected to be completed in late July.

A PPA with National Grid Renewables for 50 megawatts of the previously announced Noble Project, currently under construction in Denton County, Texas. Hershey's solar contract will account for an estimated 118,000-megawatt hours per year, creating a reduction of approximately 83,625 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to driving 210 million miles in the average passenger car or charging more than 10 billion smartphones.

Hershey is one of several companies involved in the Noble Project, which is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by a total of 450,000 metric tons annually during the first 20 years of operations.

Together, both solar projects will generate significant clean power in North Carolina and Texas, as well as significantly reduce Hershey's CO2 footprint by 115,650 metric tons each year. The projects support the company's recently announced science-based targets commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the global best practice of the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

Renewable energy investments and energy efficiency projects are a key focus area for Hershey to achieve its goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by more than 50 percent by 2030.



"As we continue on our path towards an increased reliance on clean and renewable energy, we're excited to partner with BayWa r.e. and National Grid Renewables to develop these solar projects in North Carolina and Texas," said The Hershey Co. Senior Director of Global Sustainability and Social Impact Jeff King. "Not only will these solar projects help Hershey to reduce its impact on the environment, they will also create jobs and help contribute to the growth of local economies and our commitment to reduce our GHG footprint."

Kwik Trip Inc.

Kwik Trip officials donated $5,000 to the Northland K9 Foundation. The AMSOIL Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2013 to give private and corporate donors a way to support local K-9 units.

Murphy USA Inc.

As part of its "Great Futures Fueled Here" campaign, Murphy USA entered into a multiphase effort in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. As a national partner, Murphy USA is setting a goal to raise an additional $500,000 to add to its already $1.5 million contribution.