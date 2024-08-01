Community Service Spotlight: Casey's General Stores, CITGO & Giant Eagle

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

Acknowledging the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, Houston-based CITGO Petroleum Corp. donated $125,000 in resilience grants to nonprofits working to keep people safe, informed and prepared in the Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, areas and in Lake Charles, La.

In Houston, CITGO awarded a grant to Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston for Operation Impact. Funds support the distribution of five meals worth of nonperishable food to 5,000 homebound seniors in the Greater Houston and Galveston area through the Meals on Wheels program. On June 1, CITGO volunteers also assisted with the delivery program by providing updated disaster preparation and emergency services information along with meals.

CITGO additionally provided funds to the Gulf of Mexico Alliance, which engages Corpus Christi locals and stakeholders in a Community Resilience Index workshop. The collaboration will identify vulnerabilities and plans for projects that increase resilience to storms, flooding and other hazards. The grant will fund a project that addresses an identified resiliency gap from the workshop.

In partnership with the United Way of Southwest Louisiana, CITGO also supported the resilience of an estimated 50 homes in Calcasieu Parish. At the request of homeowners and residents in the parish, contractors will remove stray branches or weakened trees near residences, which can help prevent potential property destruction and injuries during inclement weather.