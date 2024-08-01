Community Service Spotlight: Casey's General Stores, CITGO & Giant Eagle

Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association
The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) provided 28 recipients a one-year, $2,500 scholarship for the 2024-2025 academic year as part of the 2024 Thomas R. and Laura Ridge Scholarship. A total of $70,000 was awarded.
"Congratulations to these outstanding students on this well-deserved recognition," said Alex Baloga, PFMA president and CEO. "This investment in their education not only recognizes their hard work and dedication but also underscores our commitment to supporting the leaders of tomorrow."
Recipients are chosen by a panel of judges who review each applicant's academic record, school and community involvement, recommendations and a submitted essay. Current employees, their children and the children of company owners who are PFMA members are eligible to apply for the scholarship.
Named for the parents of former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, the scholarship honors Thomas R. Ridge, a member of the food industry for 25 years, and his wife Laura, a great advocate of education for Tom Ridge, his brother David and sister Vikki.
PFMA has awarded more than $1.3 million to nearly 654 students since introducing the scholarship in 1995. Scholarship funds come from PFMA's Education Trust and sponsoring PFMA members The GIANT Co., Karns Foods, Rutter's, Sheetz Inc. and Wawa Inc.
A full list of the scholarship recipients may be found here.
Yesway
Fort Worth-based Yesway donated $100,000 to the New Mexico areas in and around Ruidoso that were impacted by the catastrophic wildfires that struck those towns in late June.
The company also planned to raise $200,000 in total for those affected through an in-store fundraising drive. Through July 31, Yesway and Allsup's customers were invited to make $1, $5 or $10 donations at checkout to benefit the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.
As reported by the Las Cruces Sun News, the Salt Fire and South Fork Fire started on June 17 inside the Lincoln National Forest and on Mescalero Apache Tribal lands. It consumed nearly 23,000 acres by June 18. Mandatory evacuation of residents and tourists from the communities of Ruidoso, Mescalero and Ruidoso Downs were instituted as the fires raged on.
"All of us at Yesway feel compelled to support our friends and neighbors who live and work in the Ruidoso area," said Tom Trkla, Yesway's chairman and CEO. "We also invite our supplier partners to join with us in raising funds for our affected communities. Every generous donation will help us to achieve our goal of raising funds for those who have been affected."