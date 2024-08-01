 Skip to main content

Community Service Spotlight: Casey's General Stores, CITGO & Giant Eagle

National Retail Solutions, the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association and Yesway also gave back to their communities.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Casey's Cash for Classrooms logo

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Casey's General Stores announced the 60 K-12 private and public schools which will receive a total of $1 million through the company's 2023-2024 Cash for Classrooms grant program. 

The grants are part of an annual program that offers schools within Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's 17-state footprint an opportunity to submit a request for physical improvements, material needs, teacher and faculty support, and community engagement opportunities for students.  

Awardees this year include:  

  • $50,000 to Burlingame Elementary in Topeka, Kan., to build a new playground.  
  • $25,000 to Central High School in Knoxville, Tenn., to create a College & Career Center in the library, with a goal of creating a centralized, enclosed space that will allow for easier access to resources and programs. 
  • $45,000 to Deer Creek Community Enrichment Foundation in Edmond, Okla., to purchase and install door safety devices for more than 1,200 doors throughout the school district. 
  • $35,7000 to Des Moines Independent Community School District in Des Moines, Iowa, to install book vending machines in five elementary schools. 
  • $20,000 to Oliver Springs Elementary School in Van Buren, Ark., for improvements to its outdoor playground. 
  • $50,000 to Standing Bear Elementary School in Omaha, Neb., to update its outdoor playground with ADA-compliant equipment and other enhancements.
CITGO logo_500 x 400

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

Acknowledging the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, Houston-based CITGO Petroleum Corp. donated $125,000 in resilience grants to nonprofits working to keep people safe, informed and prepared in the Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, areas and in Lake Charles, La.

In Houston, CITGO awarded a grant to Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston for Operation Impact. Funds support the distribution of five meals worth of nonperishable food to 5,000 homebound seniors in the Greater Houston and Galveston area through the Meals on Wheels program. On June 1, CITGO volunteers also assisted with the delivery program by providing updated disaster preparation and emergency services information along with meals.

CITGO additionally provided funds to the Gulf of Mexico Alliance, which engages Corpus Christi locals and stakeholders in a Community Resilience Index workshop. The collaboration will identify vulnerabilities and plans for projects that increase resilience to storms, flooding and other hazards. The grant will fund a project that addresses an identified resiliency gap from the workshop.

In partnership with the United Way of Southwest Louisiana, CITGO also supported the resilience of an estimated 50 homes in Calcasieu Parish. At the request of homeowners and residents in the parish, contractors will remove stray branches or weakened trees near residences, which can help prevent potential property destruction and injuries during inclement weather. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
A gray bucket of ice cold Poland spring water June 26, 2019 midget bottles; Shutterstock ID 1464920633

Giant Eagle Inc.

As summer temperatures heat up in Northeast, Giant Eagle Inc., the Pittsburgh-based parent company of GetGo Café+Market, made plans to donate 100,000 bottles of water to cooling centers, shelters and other local organizations helping people find relief from the extreme temperatures. 

The company collaborated with cities, counties and community partners to identify organizations in need of additional support across the communities it serves, with the retailer delivering truckloads of bottled water to these organizations starting in June. 

In an effort to reduce the energy strain on local power grids during the recent heat wave, and throughout the summer months, Giant Eagle also plans to make adjustments to store energy usage to help reduce overall energy consumption, such as dimming in-store lighting during extreme high temperature days.

Elie Katz donates blood at the NRS blood drive

National Retail Solutions

Point-of-sale solutions provider National Retail Solutions (NRS) partnered with New Jersey Blood Services to conduct another employee blood drive.

"We are excited to once again partner with New Jersey Blood Services to provide our IDT employees with the opportunity to donate blood," said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of Newark, N.J.-based NRS. "The success of our previous blood drive demonstrates the power of collective action, and we are confident that our employees will continue to make a meaningful impact in the community."

The most recent blood drive built on the success of previous drives, which collected 900 milliliters of blood, enough to potentially save 123 lives.

[Read more: National Retail Solutions Helps N.Y. Store Stay Safe]

"We believe in the power of collective action, and blood donation is a simple yet impactful way for our employees to make a real difference," Katz added. "NRS is deeply committed to community welfare, as evidenced by our frequent blood drives, yearly toy collections and support for the GoodToday charity. Our mission extends beyond business success; we are dedicated to positively impacting people's lives and helping retailers thrive."

Group of Graduates during commencement. Concept education congratulation in University. Graduation Ceremony ,Congratulated the graduates in University during commencement.; Shutterstock ID 1358285150

Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) provided 28 recipients a one-year, $2,500 scholarship for the 2024-2025 academic year as part of the 2024 Thomas R. and Laura Ridge Scholarship. A total of $70,000 was awarded.

"Congratulations to these outstanding students on this well-deserved recognition," said Alex Baloga, PFMA president and CEO. "This investment in their education not only recognizes their hard work and dedication but also underscores our commitment to supporting the leaders of tomorrow."

Recipients are chosen by a panel of judges who review each applicant's academic record, school and community involvement, recommendations and a submitted essay. Current employees, their children and the children of company owners who are PFMA members are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

Named for the parents of former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, the scholarship honors Thomas R. Ridge, a member of the food industry for 25 years, and his wife Laura, a great advocate of education for Tom Ridge, his brother David and sister Vikki. 

PFMA has awarded more than $1.3 million to nearly 654 students since introducing the scholarship in 1995. Scholarship funds come from PFMA's Education Trust and sponsoring PFMA members The GIANT Co., Karns Foods, Rutter's, Sheetz Inc. and Wawa Inc.

A full list of the scholarship recipients may be found here.

Yesway

Fort Worth-based Yesway donated $100,000 to the New Mexico areas in and around Ruidoso that were impacted by the catastrophic wildfires that struck those towns in late June.

The company also planned to raise $200,000 in total for those affected through an in-store fundraising drive. Through July 31, Yesway and Allsup's customers were invited to make $1, $5 or $10 donations at checkout to benefit the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

As reported by the Las Cruces Sun News, the Salt Fire and South Fork Fire started on June 17 inside the Lincoln National Forest and on Mescalero Apache Tribal lands. It consumed nearly 23,000 acres by June 18. Mandatory evacuation of residents and tourists from the communities of Ruidoso, Mescalero and Ruidoso Downs were instituted as the fires raged on. 

"All of us at Yesway feel compelled to support our friends and neighbors who live and work in the Ruidoso area," said Tom Trkla, Yesway's chairman and CEO. "We also invite our supplier partners to join with us in raising funds for our affected communities. Every generous donation will help us to achieve our goal of raising funds for those who have been affected."

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds