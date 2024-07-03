National Retail Solutions Helps N.Y. Store Stay Safe

Tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

"We stand with the victim and the community against senseless violence," said Ricky Shah, NRS community service director. "We urge anyone with information to come forward to help bring the perpetrator to justice."

After running an initial pilot program for its point-of-sale (POS)-based alarm system in New York City, the NRS POS-integrated Panic Alarm Button is now available nationwide, including New York, New Jersey, California, Florida, Wisconsin and Georgia, with continued expansion anticipated.

The alarm button on the merchant touchscreen allows cashiers to alert authorities during emergencies while silently de-escalating situations. To further support store safety, NRS additionally offers three months of free Panic Alarm Button service.

According to the company, the program was highly effective in supporting independent store owners fighting retail crime, with many of said stores serving predominantly immigrant communities in high-crime, low-income neighborhoods underserved by large retail brands.

"Our patented POS-integrated Panic Alarm Button service assists stores in emergencies and helps deter crime," said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS. "It also makes owners and employees — as well as their customers — feel more secure, and in some instances, it can reduce the store’s insurance premiums."

National Retail Solutions operates POS, terminal-based platforms and NRS Pay, which includes credit card processing for independent retailers and bodega owners and comprises over 30,000 active POS terminals in stores nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corp.