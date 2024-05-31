Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, Core-Mark & EG America

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

As the official fuel sponsor of the 128th Boston Marathon, CITGO Petroleum Corp. once again sponsored a team of everyday athletes to compete in the race on April 15.

In addition to employees and marketers, this year's team included four first responders, four educators and five representatives from five nonprofit organizations from Kenmore Square in Boston.

Runners from the nonprofits used the sponsored team to raise funds for their respective organizations, with CITGO matching the donations up to $2,500.

CITGO also ran a booth at Fan Fest at Boston's City Hall Plaza and partnered with the Kenmore Square Business Association and Cornwall's to host a family-friendly "One Mile to Go" block party where spectators could cheer on the runners on their last mile to the finish line.

"Our goal as a good corporate citizen is to find ways we can support and show care for our communities," said Chris Kiesling, CITGO assistant vice president for light oils operations and marketing. "CITGO has a long-standing, deep relationship with the city of Boston, particularly Kenmore Square. Sponsoring runners from these non-profit organizations is our way of recognizing the great work they do in the local community."

The nonprofits were: the Arts Resource Collaborative for Kids, the Boston Arts Academy Foundation, the Fenway Alliance, Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras and Fenway Cares.