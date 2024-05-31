 Skip to main content

Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, Core-Mark & EG America

Enmarket, GHRA, OnCue, Parker's Kitchen and Wawa Inc. also gave back to their communities.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

[Read more: Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Enmark Stations Inc. & Parker's Kitchen]

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
CITGO logo_500 x 400

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

As the official fuel sponsor of the 128th Boston Marathon, CITGO Petroleum Corp. once again sponsored a team of everyday athletes to compete in the race on April 15.

In addition to employees and marketers, this year's team included four first responders, four educators and five representatives from five nonprofit organizations from Kenmore Square in Boston. 

Runners from the nonprofits used the sponsored team to raise funds for their respective organizations, with CITGO matching the donations up to $2,500.

CITGO also ran a booth at Fan Fest at Boston's City Hall Plaza and partnered with the Kenmore Square Business Association and Cornwall's to host a family-friendly "One Mile to Go" block party where spectators could cheer on the runners on their last mile to the finish line.

"Our goal as a good corporate citizen is to find ways we can support and show care for our communities," said Chris Kiesling, CITGO assistant vice president for light oils operations and marketing. "CITGO has a long-standing, deep relationship with the city of Boston, particularly Kenmore Square. Sponsoring runners from these non-profit organizations is our way of recognizing the great work they do in the local community."

The nonprofits were: the Arts Resource Collaborative for Kids, the Boston Arts Academy Foundation, the Fenway Alliance, Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras and Fenway Cares.

Core-Mark Families Foundation 2024 donation

Core-Mark International

The Core-Mark Families Foundation held its annual "Driving Our Future Achievers" Charity Golf Tournament at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas, on April 10.

"We are so proud of our efforts for the Core-Mark Families Foundation," said Chris Hobson, Core-Mark International president and CEO. "Since its inception, the tournament has raised more than $2 million and we have given out $1.3 million in scholarships to 96 students."

Sponsored by more than 50 of Core-Mark's vendor partners with 100-plus vendors and Core-Mark leaders participating, the tournament raised $490,000 for future educational scholarships.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
EG America donation to the American Red Cross

EG America

As part of Red Cross Month in March, EG America raised $657,000 for the American Red Cross through a nationwide in-store fundraiser.

Throughout the month, guests at EG America's Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores could donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to the American Red Cross. EG America then matched the amounts raised by the top store in each banner to increase the donation total.

"We are proud to champion the American Red Cross' mission of helping those in need," said John Carey, president and CEO of EG America. "We are equally moved by the overwhelming generosity of our guests who contributed to this worthy cause."

The American Red Cross assists individuals and communities in crisis. Donations enable the organization to respond immediately and deliver lifesaving support to those in need.

Enmarket Charity Classic donation check

Enmarket

The Enmarket Charity Classic Golf Tournament returned to Savannah, Ga., on April 4, drawing in 271 golfers and 115 companies.

The event raised $270,000 for charity, with proceeds to be split evenly between The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, which assists the spouses and children of the area first responders killed in the line of duty, and Make-A-Wish Georgia, which grants the wishes of seriously ill children.

Sponsorship of the charity tournament is part of Enmarket's sponsorship of the Club Car Championship, an annual pro golfing tournament at The Landings Club that ran from April 1 through April 7.  

"We are deeply grateful for the continued support from Enmarket and the community. Their commitment has been instrumental in helping us fulfill our mission of aiding the families of our fallen first responders," said Mark Dana, president and CEO of The 200 Club.

With this year's tournament wrapped up, Enmarket has now raised more than $1 million over the course of its five-year sponsorship.

GHRCF and GHRC logos

Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association Inc.

The Greater Houston Retailers Charitable Foundation (GHRCF), the charitable organization founded by Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association Inc. (GHRA), hosted its 10th Annual GHRCF Golf Tournament in April. 

[Read more: Independent C-store Leaders Gather at Future-Focused Trade Show]

The tournament attracted nearly 300 participants — including Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson — who played in foursomes at the Sweetwater Country Club located in Sugar Land, Texas. Registration covered breakfast, snacks, assorted beverages and an awards luncheon. 

"Our fundraising goal is $200,000 this year. This tournament honors first responders who dedicate their lives to serving and protecting others. It helps us to advance our foundation's mission of providing support to Houston area law enforcement officers, firefighters, and their families," said Shahinda Maredia, marketing supervisor for GHRA. "This tournament represents one of many ways that we demonstrate our commitment to giving back to the communities in which GHRA member businesses operate. It also presents a great way for us to continue to engage with our community partners and our suppliers and to strengthen our relationships with them."

OnCue donation to Positive Tomorrows

OnCue

Between January to March of this year, OnCue's charitable cup program raised $15,000 for Positive Tomorrows, which will support the organization's mission to create a better future for children and families experiencing homelessness.

Positive Tomorrows aims to provide stability and holistic support to families in need. By tackling barriers like hunger and lack of transportation, the nonprofit works to ensure every child receives a quality education.

To mark the occasion, the OnCue team spent a morning volunteering at the school, engaging with students over breakfast and sharing in outdoor playtime.

Started in 2018, the OnCue charitable collectors' cup program donates 50 cents from every cup sold to a designated nonprofit. So far, the program has raised $351,000 for organizations such as the United Way, The Regional Food Bank and Folds of Honor.

Parkers Kitchen to Aiken County Schools

Parker's Kitchen

Parker's Kitchen made a $5,000 Fueling the Community donation to Aiken County Public Schools at the official ribbon cutting for the company's first store in Aiken, S.C., on April 10. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services for the Aiken County Public School District, accepted the donation on behalf of local teachers and students.

The Parker's Fueling the Community charitable initiative donates a percentage of gas sold at all Parker's Kitchen locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools. The company has donated more than $2 million to area schools across South Carolina and Georgia since the inception of the Fueling the Community program in 2011. 

"At Parker's Kitchen, we want to exceed expectations and to be a great community partner," said Parker's Kitchen Founder and CEO Greg Parker. "Education serves as the foundation of our philanthropy. We're deeply honored to support Aiken County Public Schools and are committed to being an excellent neighbor in Aiken, Augusta and North Augusta."

The convenience store chain is also still running a round-up campaign to support local injured veterans, with proceeds benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. Through July 4, Parker's Kitchen will match 25% of all customer round-up donations to amplify the fundraising impact.

Wawa Inc.

Ten years after The Wawa Foundation's inception, the organization has reached more than $160 million in donations. 

Launched in 2014 in celebration of Wawa Inc.'s 50th anniversary in convenience retailing, the foundation has affected more than 6,500 organizations across the communities Wawa serves. In addition, more than 35 million meals have been donated from company stores to local food pantries through the Wawa Share Food Donation Program.  

[Read more: Wawa Opens First of Three Alabama Stores Planned for 2024]

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and dedication of our wonderful customers and associates for helping us reach this level of giving just 10 years after launching The Wawa Foundation," said Maria Kalogredis, foundation chairperson and chief people officer for Wawa. "As we reflect on this milestone year for Wawa and The Wawa Foundation, we look forward to the next decade and know that with the support of our dedicated associates and customers, we will be able to fulfill more lives than ever before." 

Wawa and the Wawa Foundation build relationships with local communities and national partners through various programs, including: 

  • Financial grants supported by in-store charity collection campaigns.
  • In-kind support for local community events and organizations.
  • The Wawa Share Food Donation Program, which makes daily donations of unsold foodservice products to local food pantries.
  • Fly Beyond programs, which fight food insecurity at the community level by increasing access to nutritious food and healthy meals for underserved youth through Wawa's CheckOut Hunger food bank partners.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds