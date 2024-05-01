Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Enmark Stations Inc. & Parker's Kitchen

PepsiCo Inc.

Coming off its rookie year, PepsiCo's Starry soda brand is teaming up with rapper and basketball fan Lil Durk to help students unlock their on-the-court potential by bringing a different kind of basketball skills competition to HBCU campuses with Starry Fizz Fest.

Throughout March and April, students across each campus — Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Jackson State University and Morgan State University — had a shot at more than $333,000 in scholarships and prizes, including a chance to secure an name, image and likeness (NIL) deal traditionally reserved for student-athletes, giving scholars a first-of-its-kind opportunity to become one of the new faces of Starry.

The winner will get an all-expenses paid trip to Kia NBA Tip-Off later this year. And like a true star with an NIL deal, their name, image and likeness will be featured on promotional materials for Starry Fizz Fest 2.0.

For the stars off the court, Starry is also partnering with the PepsiCo Foundation to unlock $80,000 in scholarships across each of the four universities named above. The foundation will award $20,000 to one student at each university to go toward their education to help foster their long-term educational and professional growth. Eligible students can apply online.

Royal Farms

Royal Farms made a $150,000 donation to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center as part of the company's Coin Canister program.

Since 1994, Royal Farms has collected more than $3 million in coins from spare change donated by customers and provided it to the center.

"Royal Farms is honored to support the incredible work being done at Johns Hopkins Children's Center," said Jeff Mengel, vice president of operations at Royal Farms. "As a company deeply rooted in the communities we serve, we are committed to making a positive impact and providing vital resources to organizations that enrich the lives of children and families. We are immensely grateful to our customers and staff whose contributions have made this donation possible."

The Johns Hopkins Children's Center provides pediatric oncology, cardiology, neurology and neonatology treatment. The donated funds will directly support critical programs and services, including medical care, research and support for young patients facing complex medical challenges.