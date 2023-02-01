Community Service Spotlight: Dole Food, EG Group & McLane Co.

EG Group

EG Group raised $647,000 for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) following the completion of the company's annual fundraiser, surpassing previous years in money raised.

Throughout November, guests were encouraged to donate an amount of their choosing when they visited any of EG Group's convenience store brands, including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Shop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

On Dec. 20, members of EG America leadership presented a check to Coleman Yee, DAV's third junior vice commander and Marine veteran, in a ceremony at EG America headquarters in Westborough, Mass. Attending from EG America were Acting President Caroline Taitelbaum, Director of Talent Acquisition and member of the EG Military Affinity Group Kieran Carr, Director of Corporate Services Dan McNally and Vice President of Operations Services Josh Bradstreet.

EG Group employs many former military personnel nationally, including McNally and Bradstreet, who served in the Air Force and Marines, respectively.

"We are very proud of the tremendous efforts of our store team members which resulted in raising a record amount of money for the DAV," said Bradstreet. "The funds raised will make a positive impact on the critical services that the DAV offers to vets every day."

DAV supports U.S veterans by ensuring that they and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, providing employment resources and educating the public about the needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. Founded in 1920 and chartered by Congress in 1932, the organization currently represents more than 1 million members.

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. The company currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States and Australia.

McLane Co. Inc.

Supply chain services company McLane Co. Inc. surpassed $100 million in donations to Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals. Since 1987, McLane has raised more than $101 million through local fundraising efforts, hospital donations, underwriting of CMN Hospitals operations and supplier campaign support.

McLane's partnership funds critical, life-saving treatments and health care services, research and financial assistance for 170 children's hospitals that care for 10 million children each year across the U.S. and Canada.

"At McLane, there is a sense of pride and dedication among our teammates that stems from giving back to the communities we serve. Our longstanding partnership … allows us and our partners to join forces in making a difference in the lives of children with critical needs across the country," said Tony Frankenberger, CEO of McLane. "We're proud to have reached this milestone and will continue our steadfast support for years to come."

A large part of McLane's support for CMN Hospitals comes from grassroots fundraising at more than 75 distribution centers across the country. The centers engage local communities through a variety of events and fundraise directly with employee payroll giving programs.

The McLane supplier community has also joined in fundraising efforts. Additionally, company-wide events like the McLane Charity Golf Classic raised $800,000 this past year.

"For 35 years, McLane has shown an unwavering commitment to change kids' health to change the future. We're immensely grateful to their leadership, team members, suppliers and customers for decades of generosity," said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of CMN Hospitals.

Temple, Texas-based McLane Co. Inc. provides grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, it operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private truck fleets. The company is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Murphy USA Inc.

The board of directors of Murphy USA Inc. approved a $25 million donation to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation, which will fund the organization's work supporting positive changes in local communities throughout the southern Arkansas region, including the El Dorado area, where the company is headquartered.

"Murphy USA and its board of directors are firmly committed to the communities where we live and work," said Andrew Clyde, Murphy USA president and CEO. "By making this donation to our foundation, we will continue to look for ways to make a positive impact with all of our key stakeholders."

The foundation funds the company's matching gifts, including its annual United Way campaign, in addition to other charities Murphy employees choose to support with their personal donations. The gift will also allow the foundation to maintain its three key priorities of funding programs that support education and workforce development, infrastructure revitalization, and community health and well-being.

Recent examples of support include the Murphy USA Student Athlete Academic Success Center at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia and the capital campaign for the South Arkansas Arts Center. Additionally, the foundation also annually sponsors the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout as part of the Epson Tour, the official qualifying tour of the Ladies Professional Golf Association. The Shootout raises funds for the foundation and has recently prioritized women’s healthcare initiatives for its giving.

Murphy USA operates more than 1,700 stores in 27 states located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast U.S. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores with the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands.