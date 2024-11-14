Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Emarket & PepsiCo

PepsiCo Inc.

PepsiCo launched "Taste of Tomorrow," an initiative designed to increase Black representation in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) by investing $350,000 in financial support and providing additional resources to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), particularly for students pursuing careers in food science and technology.

Black professionals remain underrepresented in STEM fields, making up only 9% of the workforce. The funding from PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation is intended to address this disparity.

The PepsiCo Foundation will provide $250,000 in scholarships to students pursuing STEM degrees across nine HBCUs for the 2025 school year. From now until Dec. 2, students at Benedict College, Bethune-Cookman University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Morgan State University, North Carolina Central University and Prairie View A&M University can apply to the program online.

Additionally, PepsiCo plans to honor Florida A&M and Prairie View by providing $100,000 total for STEM resources to enhance their programs and foster innovation for long-term advancement of their programs.

Rapid Robert's

Family-owned Rapid Robert's raised more than $10,000 to benefit the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools (SPS) through its "Fueling the Future" fundraiser. The funds will support the foundation's mission to enhance educational opportunities for students throughout the district in Springfield, Mo.

Rapid Robert's collaborated with Ozarks Coca-Cola and Hiland Dairy, with a portion of proceeds from customer purchases of select products from these local companies contributing directly to the fundraiser. The c-store and Conoco also joined forces to donate 10 cents per gallon of fuel sold across all Rapid Robert's Springfield locations on Aug. 30.

Rapid Robert's exceeded its fundraising goal, helping to ensure that the foundation can continue to support vital programs, scholarships and classroom projects in Springfield Public Schools.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our customers, partners and the entire community," said Todd Wilson, chief operating officer of Rapid Robert's. "This fundraiser showcases the power of collaboration. Together with Ozarks Coca-Cola, Hiland Dairy and Conoco, we've made a significant impact on the future of education in Springfield. We're honored to work alongside the Foundation for SPS to help fuel the future of our local students."

Snappy's Convenience Stores

Locally owned Snappy's Convenience Stores raised $4,000 for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter through its "Ready, Set, Bloom We Can #ENDALZ" campaign.

During July and August, customers at all 11 Snappy's locations across Clearfield, Centre, Mifflin and Union counties in Pennsylvania were invited to make a $1 donation, which contributed directly to the association. In return, donors wrote their name or a loved one's name on a purple flower that was displayed in-store to honor those affected by the disease.

The funds will be used to support the local Walk to End Alzheimer's, as well as the Alzheimer's Association's mission to provide local support groups and research grants.