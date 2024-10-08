 Skip to main content

TravelCenters of America Invests in Its Truck Services Business

The chain doubled the capacity of its Lodi, Ohio, training facility to accommodate additional technicians.
Danielle Romano
TA truck maintenance technician

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp portfolio, is investing in its ability to meet the evolving needs of professional drivers. 

The travel center chain expanded the company's training center in Lodi, Ohio, to accommodate the training of additional technicians with more diversified skills to meet the needs of its growing truck service business. Two bays and a classroom were recently added to the existing facility, doubling the training capacity.

"This isn't just a brick-and-mortar investment for us," said Homer Hogg, vice president, Truck Service. "The extra space will enable us to offer more educational opportunities for more technicians. There is nothing like the hands-on training we offer to ensure our technicians are equipped with the highest skill level to serve all trucking maintenance and repair needs."

The Lodi facility offers training in core truck services including tires, preventive maintenance, foundation brakes and air systems. Advanced courses include diagnostics and repair of electrical, electronic, HVAC, engine and aftertreatment systems.

Training for trailer collision repair services is also offered at the center by a dedicated team. 

"We have seen such a significant uptick in our collision repair services business, we are now offering more training in this area to meet the demand, and now we have the additional space to do it," Homer added.

Annually, more than 1,400 TA Truck Service technicians receive training at the Lodi training facility. The facility is also home to the travel center chain's annual competition, where TA’s most skilled technicians compete for the "Top Tech" title by taking a written exam and demonstrating their skills by performing a repair. Winners of this event compete in the annual national TMCSuperTech competition.

"Our state-of-the-art training facility is an investment in our technicians and the professional driver guests we serve," said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. "We are guided by our belief that safety comes before all else and there is nothing more important than ensuring we can offer professional drivers' peace of mind knowing our technicians are optimally trained and can get them back on the road safely."

Westlake-based TA is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972, TA's nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in more than 300 locations in 44 states. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, and car and truck parking.

