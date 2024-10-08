TravelCenters of America Invests in Its Truck Services Business

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp portfolio, is investing in its ability to meet the evolving needs of professional drivers.

The travel center chain expanded the company's training center in Lodi, Ohio, to accommodate the training of additional technicians with more diversified skills to meet the needs of its growing truck service business. Two bays and a classroom were recently added to the existing facility, doubling the training capacity.

"This isn't just a brick-and-mortar investment for us," said Homer Hogg, vice president, Truck Service. "The extra space will enable us to offer more educational opportunities for more technicians. There is nothing like the hands-on training we offer to ensure our technicians are equipped with the highest skill level to serve all trucking maintenance and repair needs."

The Lodi facility offers training in core truck services including tires, preventive maintenance, foundation brakes and air systems. Advanced courses include diagnostics and repair of electrical, electronic, HVAC, engine and aftertreatment systems.

Training for trailer collision repair services is also offered at the center by a dedicated team.