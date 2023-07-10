Advertisement
07/10/2023

Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Maverik & Murphy USA

OnCue, Prairie Farms Dairy, Sheetz Inc., Swisher and Yesway also gave back to their communities.
Amanda Koprowski
Associate Editor
Amanda Koprowski profile picture

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

[Read more: Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven, The Hershey Co. & QuikTrip]

Here are the latest company spotlights:

EG America presents check to American Cancer Society

EG America

EG America raised $636,000 in its most recent fundraising campaign for the American Cancer Society. Members of EG America leadership presented a check to the organization for the combined total on June 13.

Throughout the month of May, guests donated $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing during checkout when they visited any of EG America's stores, including Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Certified Oil, Turkey Hill, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores and Tom Thumb.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will help support the American Cancer Society's mission of offering life-saving programs, research and services that help patients and families impacted by cancer. This year's "Fuel The Hope for Change" campaign specifically focuses on essential advocacy, research and patient support programs. 

"As cancer impacts so many people, either directly or indirectly, our partnership with the American Cancer Society helps us do our part in raising funds to find a cure for this terrible disease," said Caroline Taitelbaum, president of EG America. "We owe the tremendous success of this fundraiser to the generosity of our guests, whose unwavering support is so crucial to achieving meaningful progress towards ending cancer."

NPF Round Up Your Change campaign banner

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

As part of its commitment to healthy outdoor exploration, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop teamed up with Swire Coca-Cola and the National Park Foundation (NPF), the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, for a "Round Up Your Change" fundraiser.

Running through July 31, the campaign is intended to support NPF's "Open OutDoors for Kids" program, which helps connect kids to meaningful learning experiences at America's National Parks.

Customers may help out by rounding up their transactions up to the nearest dollar, or more, at any Maverik location. The company will also be making an additional $250,000 donation to NPF, while its vendor partner Swire will donate another $25,000.  

"Many of our customers fuel up at Maverik before heading out to our incredible National Parks located throughout Maverik's 12-state footprint," said President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik Chuck Maggelet. "This donation program allows an opportunity to help provide more children the ability to experience that same thrilling adventure our Maverik fans crave." 

Since 2011, NPF's Open OutDoors for Kids program has helped more than 1.8 million students experience the beauty, history and culture of national parks through funding field trips, educational resources and virtual training.

With nearly 140 national parks located throughout Maverik's 12 western states, the retailer decided to align with the NPF given its breadth of work to protect wildlife and park lands and educate and engage youth, according to the company.

Boys and Girls Club logo

Murphy USA Inc.

The Great Futures Fueled Here campaign from Murphy USA Inc. has raised $6 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America since its launch in 2020. 

The customer round-up campaign, which takes place at all Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek sites across 27 states, supports the Boys & Girls Clubs in the same communities served by Murphy USA and QuickChek locations. The campaign gives customers the opportunity to make a monetary contribution of $1, $3, $5 or $10, or to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. 

[Read more: Value Is the Cornerstone of Murphy USA's Growth Plan]

"We are passionate about providing opportunities for the next generation," said Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA. "In the fourth year of our partnership, we will again utilize our team members across the enterprise to encourage customers to round up their purchases to provide much needed funding to their local Boys & Girls Clubs."

OnCue Food donation

OnCue

OnCue collected $101,990 in nonperishable and personal care items from its stores to distribute to local food centers. This is in addition to $17,308.50 in monetary donations from specialty cups sold from January through March of this year.

"The mission of helping feed, educate and advocate for those in our communities living with hunger is something every person understands and can see as fundamentally important," said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. "It's especially crucial during summer break for those who depend on school meals."

The largest recipient was the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which received more than $64,000 worth of items equaling 5,320 pounds and will provide approximately 73,000 meals for individuals experiencing food insecurity. As the largest hunger relief charity in the state, it received an additional $13,000 in financial support. 

Our Daily Bread, a food resource center in OnCue's hometown of Stillwater, Okla., also received more than $19,000 in products and $3,858 in financial support.

The reusable fountain cups in OnCue stores will begin supporting local schools from July 1 through September. Each store's local school district will receive 50 cents from each cup purchase.

Prairie Farms 85th Anniversary Banner

Prairie Farms Dairy

In celebration of its 85th anniversary, Prairie Farms kicked off Dairy Month by donating 85 pallets of milk — or more than 346,000 milk servings — to 30 Feeding America food banks in 14 states. 

The donation was made in honor of the cooperative's dairy farm families for their role in providing milk and dairy products to American families for 85 years, the organization said.

"Without support from our dairy farmers, we would not be celebrating 85 years of feeding American families, and throughout the month, we'll be reminding consumers that dairy farming is the original farm-to-table movement," said Prairie Farms Executive Vice President and CEO Matt McClelland. "Being a dairy farmer means working 365 days a year, and we are very proud of our farmer-owners for their commitment to providing milk and dairy products to millions of families each day."

National Dairy Month started in 1937 to promote drinking milk and has since become an annual tradition to celebrate the dairy industry's contributions to the world. June 1, World Milk Day, was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food and to celebrate the dairy sector.

Sheetz Give Hope Campaign

Sheetz Inc.

On July 1, Sheetz Inc. kicked off its annual month of in-store fundraising to support Sheetz for the Kidz, an employee-driven, independent charity founded in 1992 to support children in need.

Throughout July, Sheetz customers can support local families in need of clothes, toys and other basic needs by making a donation at checkout through change boxes or adding funds to their purchase at the point of sale.

Last year, customers raised $1.6 million, assisting 11,000 children in need within the six states Sheetz operates. To date, the charity has positively impacted more than 160,000 children living in the communities Sheetz serves.

In partnership with Make-A-Wish, funds raised during the campaign also sponsor wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 65 children this year.

The program also partners with Feeding America to provide meals to children living with food insecurity. In 2022, Sheetz for the Kidz's $685,000 commitment served more than 1.5 million meals through backpack programs, kids cafés, school and mobile pantries, and summer feeding programs.

Customers can also support Sheetz for the Kidz throughout the rest of the year by donating loyalty points through the Sheetz app or donating directly online here.

Swisher's Marisa Brighton headshot
Marisa Brighton

Swisher

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Swisher renewed its commitment to community engagement by pledging $1 million in donations in 2023.

The refreshed strategy will be led by Marisa Brighton, Swisher's senior director of community engagement, and will place an emphasis on supporting community causes that tie directly to the company's core values and shared priorities with employees. 

"Swisher has long been recognized for its dedication to community service and philanthropy in Jacksonville and beyond," said Brighton. "We are reigniting our legacy by forging deeper connections and cultivating enduring partnerships that enhance the quality of life for our community."

The philanthropic investments will be channeled through strategic partnerships with local and national organizations and focus on four key areas: support for first responders and veterans, community health and wellbeing, community revitalization and higher education.

[Read more: 2023 Category Captain for OTP/Overall: Swisher]

Yesway Texas Strong Banner

Yesway

Yesway's Texas Strong fundraising campaign plans to donate $100,000 to the towns of Matador, Perryton and Hawley, Texas — the three rural communities that were struck by catastrophic tornadoes in June.

Perryton, a Texas Panhandle town of approximately 8,000, was hit on June 15, with Matador, a small town of 600, nearly flattened on June 21, with at least four lives lost and dozens injured. In Hawley, an even smaller town of only 584 where the local Allsup's serves as a community hub, the effect of the tornadoes has been devastating, according to Yesway.

Through July 31, Yesway and Allsup's customers in Texas will also have the opportunity to make a $1, $5 or $10 donation to support the campaign at checkout.

"Everyone at Yesway feels compelled to support our friends and neighbors who live and work in Matador, Perryton, and Hawley," said Tom Trkla, Yesway chairman and CEO. "We ask our Yesway and Allsup's customers to join us by making donations at our stores. We also invite our supplier partners to join with us in raising funds for our affected communities. Every generous donation will help us to achieve our goal of raising $200,000 for those who have been affected."

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement