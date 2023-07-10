Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Maverik & Murphy USA

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

As part of its commitment to healthy outdoor exploration, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop teamed up with Swire Coca-Cola and the National Park Foundation (NPF), the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, for a "Round Up Your Change" fundraiser.

Running through July 31, the campaign is intended to support NPF's "Open OutDoors for Kids" program, which helps connect kids to meaningful learning experiences at America's National Parks.

Customers may help out by rounding up their transactions up to the nearest dollar, or more, at any Maverik location. The company will also be making an additional $250,000 donation to NPF, while its vendor partner Swire will donate another $25,000.

"Many of our customers fuel up at Maverik before heading out to our incredible National Parks located throughout Maverik's 12-state footprint," said President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik Chuck Maggelet. "This donation program allows an opportunity to help provide more children the ability to experience that same thrilling adventure our Maverik fans crave."

Since 2011, NPF's Open OutDoors for Kids program has helped more than 1.8 million students experience the beauty, history and culture of national parks through funding field trips, educational resources and virtual training.

With nearly 140 national parks located throughout Maverik's 12 western states, the retailer decided to align with the NPF given its breadth of work to protect wildlife and park lands and educate and engage youth, according to the company.