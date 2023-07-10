Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Maverik & Murphy USA

Sheetz Inc.
On July 1, Sheetz Inc. kicked off its annual month of in-store fundraising to support Sheetz for the Kidz, an employee-driven, independent charity founded in 1992 to support children in need.
Throughout July, Sheetz customers can support local families in need of clothes, toys and other basic needs by making a donation at checkout through change boxes or adding funds to their purchase at the point of sale.
Last year, customers raised $1.6 million, assisting 11,000 children in need within the six states Sheetz operates. To date, the charity has positively impacted more than 160,000 children living in the communities Sheetz serves.
In partnership with Make-A-Wish, funds raised during the campaign also sponsor wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 65 children this year.
The program also partners with Feeding America to provide meals to children living with food insecurity. In 2022, Sheetz for the Kidz's $685,000 commitment served more than 1.5 million meals through backpack programs, kids cafés, school and mobile pantries, and summer feeding programs.
Customers can also support Sheetz for the Kidz throughout the rest of the year by donating loyalty points through the Sheetz app or donating directly online here.