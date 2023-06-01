Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven, The Hershey Co. & QuikTrip

The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co. will be investing in the construction of 10 primary schools in cocoa-growing communities in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as supporting a focused program to preserve the Mabi-Yaya Nature Reserve (RNMY).

The projects will be carried out through a partnership with Côte d'Ivoire government agencies and nongovernmental organizations, such as the National Oversight Committee of Actions Against Child Trafficking, Exploitation and Child Labor and the International Cocoa Initiative (ICI). Purposefully aligned with the objectives of the country's National Strategy for Sustainable Cocoa and Hershey's new Income Accelerator, the investments are intended to reflect a shared commitment to ensuring a better and more sustainable cocoa supply chain.

"Access to education for children and environmental conservation are critical components of our broader Cocoa For Good strategy and vital to building healthy communities where cocoa farmers and their families live," said Chuck Raup, president, U.S., at Hershey. "We are proud to take an active role in creating greater access to primary schooling and building the critical conservation programming needed to support healthy cocoa ecosystems and farmer income resilience."

According to Hershey, the new schools will help create critical infrastructure to enable generations of children to succeed. Further, the partnership with the Foundation for the Parks and Reserves will help support conservation and management efforts inside RNMY, including replanting nearly 1,000 hectares of degraded lands, conducting a biodiversity census, strengthening existing ecological monitoring capabilities and engaging local communities for support.

"We are pleased to support this important collaboration to improve access to quality education," said Matthias Lange, executive director of ICI. "In line with national priorities, we know that improving access to quality schools is an important step in tackling child labor in cocoa-growing communities."

QuikTrip Corp.

In honor of Memorial Day, Oklahoma-based QuikTrip donated a portion of its holiday weekend Big Q sales to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that helps provide the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders educational opportunities and financial assistance.

"QuikTrip is committed to supporting military and first responder families across the nation and we are grateful for their sacrifices," said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip's corporate communications manager. "Since partnering with Folds of Honor in 2008, we have helped provide over 44,000 life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders."

Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, 3,671 students received a total of $15.2 million in scholarships in the markets that QuikTrip operates.

QuikTrip donates 5 percent of its annual net profits to charitable organizations. In addition to Folds of Honor, the company also supports the United Way, Safe Place, and local food banks and schools.