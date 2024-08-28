Competing With Restaurants: How C-stores Can Innovate Their Menus

2. Familiar Favorites

While unique offerings can draw attention, familiar comfort foods like hamburgers, pizza, deli sandwiches and bakery items remain a staple. A robust burger or sandwich program, enhanced with a variety of fun sauces and toppings of assorted flavors and heat levels, can appeal to a wide audience. C-stores can implement made-to-order programs or customizable topping bars to allow customers to personalize their meals, ensuring both novelty and comfort.

3. Customization

Customization is key to satisfying diverse customer preferences. Offering a range of ethnic sauces and seasonal toppings can elevate standard items. For instance, a cinnamon chili chocolate sauce added to soft whip for a coffee limited-time offer (LTO) can intrigue adventurous eaters. Artisan breads like ciabatta or ethnic flatbreads also can provide a premium feel, support better pricing and enhance the overall dining experience.

4. Leverage LTOs

LTOs can create excitement and a sense of urgency. According to Technomic, 26% of c-store operators plan to increase their LTO offerings this year. Regularly switching up cookie flavors and toppings, for instance, can keep customers returning to see what's new. Seasonal offerings like apple cobbler cookies in the fall or frosted sugar cookies in the spring can attract attention. Additionally, fried appetizers beyond the usual mozzarella sticks, such as street corn croquettes or jalapeño poppers, can diversify snack options and keep the menu fresh.

5. Variety Across Dayparts

C-stores should ensure their menus cater to breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Breakfast grab-and-go sandwiches are essential for morning commuters, while portable lunch options and diverse snack selections can appeal to those seeking quick bites throughout the day. A strong beverage program, featuring specialty coffees and smoothies, also can enhance customer satisfaction across all dayparts.

6. Creative and Refreshing Drinks

A beverage bar program with coffee is just the starting point. Specialty coffees, smoothies, milkshakes and innovative drinks can set a c-store apart as a beverage destination. Cold coffee beverages, particularly popular in the afternoon, can serve as a refreshing treat and drive repeat business. Consider adding a f'real self-service blender to satisfy the 81% of consumers who like or love milkshakes, according to Datassential.

7. Multiple Snacking Options

With 75% of consumers skipping meals in favor of snacks (per Datassential), offering a variety of snack options is crucial. Protein-packed grab-and-go items like sliders are a huge opportunity for c-stores to cater to the trend in meal replacement. This approach not only appeals to busy customers but also offers them nutritious and satisfying choices. Cookies are another excellent snacking choice that's popular throughout the day. They're a fantastic impulse buy near the register, especially if served warm.

8. Healthy Options

Incorporating healthy choices is essential to attract consumers looking for quick, healthy and tasty meals. Fresh salads, sandwiches and fruit options can cater to this demographic. Offering vegetarian, gluten-friendly and Mediterranean-inspired items — such as hummus with fresh vegetables or flatbread topped with roasted vegetables — can broaden the appeal of the menu.

C-stores can develop a fresh grab-and-go program that offers not only healthy foods, but also reduced portions. For example, a consumer might prefer a decadent doughnut in a smaller size.

9. Expand Pizza Possibilities

Pizza remains a beloved staple in every c-store, providing a versatile canvas for innovation. C-stores can create memorable pizzas by combining unusual flavors or ethnic cuisines. Toppings can include barbecue, buffalo chicken or Thai curry chicken topped with pickled red onions and salad. Embracing distinctive styles — such as Detroit pizza, Roman pizza or pinsa — also can set a c-store apart. These variations can attract pizza enthusiasts looking for something beyond the ordinary.

10. Access to Recognized Brands

Collaborating with nationally recognized restaurant brands can boost credibility and attract loyal customers. Offering branded food items can create a sense of familiarity and trust, encouraging customers to choose a c-store over QSR competitors.

By implementing these strategies, c-stores can create menus that not only compete with but also stand out from restaurants and QSRs. Through innovation, customization, and a focus on quality and variety, c-stores can transform their foodservice offerings into major profit centers while delighting their customers with exciting and delicious options.

Amy Shipshock is culinary manager - team leader and Tim Wiesner is a culinary manager for Rich Products, a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. Rich's offers foodservice solutions for every corner of a c-store, including the bakery, pizza counter, grab-and-go items and beverages. Rich's Pro-Chef Level 1 certified culinarians often help c-stores create new menu ideas and stay ahead of trends.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.