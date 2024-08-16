VIDEO: Finding Your Secret Sauce in Convenience Foodservice
Multiple executives from leading food-forward convenience store chains spoke at the event. Among the highlights were:
- Foodservice veteran Ben Lucky's opening address on the key ingredients for crafting the secret sauce
- A powerhouse retailer panel that discussed the importance of having a multifaceted digital customer engagement strategy
- A fireside chat with Murphy USA Inc.'s Director of Foodservice Shawn Barnes on the company's transformation from "basic" to an award-winning food and beverage program
The agenda also included presentation of the 2024 Foodservice Innovators Awards; a local history and food tour of Ybor City, including the famous wild chickens of Ybor; and store tour visits to c-store foodservice market leaders Wawa Inc. and RaceTrac Inc.
Watch the video below for all the highlights from this year's conference.
Sponsors of the 2024 Convenience Foodservice Exchange included gold sponsors Ferrero Foodservice, Hunt Brothers Pizza LLC, The J.M. Smucker Co., Krispy Krunchy Chicken, LSI Industries, Southern Visions LLP, Stuffed Foods and Sugar Foods Corp.; silver sponsors Steritech and Supplyit By Jera Concepts; and Innovation Zone sponsors Bite Inc., Shiftsmart and Upshop.
The 2025 Convenience Foodservice Exchange will be held in Denver next spring.