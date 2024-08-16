VIDEO: Finding Your Secret Sauce in Convenience Foodservice

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly 100 foodservice executives enjoyed store tours, retailer panels, one-on-one networking and more at the 2024 Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX), presented by Convenience Store News.

Held in Tampa, the ninth-annual CFX event was an exclusive networking and experience-focused conference that gave attendees actionable knowledge and research to take back to their organizations and strengthen their foodservice business. The theme of this year's program was "Finding Your Secret Sauce," the differentiating factor that can set you up for success in convenience foodservice.