VIDEO: Finding Your Secret Sauce in Convenience Foodservice

Highlights from the 2024 Convenience Foodservice Exchange event presented by Convenience Store News in Tampa, Fla.
Don Longo
"Finding Your Secret Sauce" panel at CFX

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly 100 foodservice executives enjoyed store tours, retailer panels, one-on-one networking and more at the 2024 Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX), presented by Convenience Store News

Held in Tampa, the ninth-annual CFX event was an exclusive networking and experience-focused conference that gave attendees actionable knowledge and research to take back to their organizations and strengthen their foodservice business. The theme of this year's program was "Finding Your Secret Sauce," the differentiating factor that can set you up for success in convenience foodservice. 

Multiple executives from leading food-forward convenience store chains spoke at the event. Among the highlights were: 

  • Foodservice veteran Ben Lucky's opening address on the key ingredients for crafting the secret sauce 
  • A powerhouse retailer panel that discussed the importance of having a multifaceted digital customer engagement strategy 
  • A fireside chat with Murphy USA Inc.'s Director of Foodservice Shawn Barnes on the company's transformation from "basic" to an award-winning food and beverage program

The agenda also included presentation of the 2024 Foodservice Innovators Awards; a local history and food tour of Ybor City, including the famous wild chickens of Ybor; and store tour visits to c-store foodservice market leaders Wawa Inc. and RaceTrac Inc.

Watch the video below for all the highlights from this year's conference.

Sponsors of the 2024 Convenience Foodservice Exchange included gold sponsors Ferrero Foodservice, Hunt Brothers Pizza LLC, The J.M. Smucker Co., Krispy Krunchy Chicken, LSI Industries, Southern Visions LLP, Stuffed Foods and Sugar Foods Corp.; silver sponsors Steritech and Supplyit By Jera Concepts; and Innovation Zone sponsors Bite Inc., Shiftsmart and Upshop. 

The 2025 Convenience Foodservice Exchange will be held in Denver next spring.  

