Conexxus Annual Conference Offers Insights to 'Stay Ahead of the Curve'

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The 2023 Conexxus Annual Conference will feature speakers from Google, Parkland USA and NACS Thrivr, among many others, as specialists from the worlds of convenience store information technology (IT), operations and executive leadership gather at the end of the month for the yearly event.

Taking place this year between April 30 and May 4 in Coronado, Calif., the conference is designed to bring together industry experts to discuss, learn and collaborate on the latest trends and innovations in c-store technology.

According to Conexxus, the event will provide a unique opportunity for both retailer and vendor attendees to engage in meaningful conversations about the technology roadmap for the convenience industry and together explore solutions to key issues within customer experiences and internal operations.

Varish Goyal, CEO of Loop Neighborhood stores and chair of the Conexxus board of directors, will provide opening remarks and speak on the Executive Culture Panel along with Vish Ganapathy, Google's director and head of customer engineering for retail & consumer goods; Robert Hampton, Jackson Food Stores' vice president of tech services and innovation; and Doug New, Nouria Energy's chief information officer.

"The convenience industry is undergoing rapid technological advancements, and it is vital to stay up-to-date with the latest developments to remain competitive," said Goyal. "The Conexxus Annual Conference provides an excellent opportunity for our full IT team plus our executive leadership to hear about the latest developments, share best practices and stay ahead of the curve."

The conference agenda will feature two keynote speakers, education sessions and panel discussions focused on topics such as AI computer vision, tech agility, self-checkout, edge computing, digital marketing, QSR tech and more.

Speakers hail from a wide range of companies, including Samsung Electronics, Acumera, Coen Markets, W. Capra Consulting, CHS/Cenex, G&M Oil, Jacksons Food Stores, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, Friendly Express, Loop Neighborhood Stores, Impact 21, Toot n' Totem and the International Food & Beverage Technology Association.

Interested companies and organizations who would like to see the full agenda and register can visit the event website.

Conexxus is a nonprofit, member-driven technology organization dedicated to the development and implementation of standards, technologies innovation and advocacy for the convenience store and retail fueling market. Conexxus membership collaborates on key present and future industry challenges and innovations, including API development, standardizing age verification and e-commerce initiatives.