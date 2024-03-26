Connecting With Speedway's Superfans

"We brought two of the largest, most respected brands in convenience under one umbrella. Now we get to showcase the Speedway banner with the help of a real customer and brand fan like JD Eicher," Marissa Eddings, senior director, digital marketing, told Convenience Store News.

As Eddings explained, the retailer found Eicher online where he would post odes to Speedway on Instagram and a collaboration soon formed.

"We love his authenticity and how he truly loves Speedway. When we proposed a collaboration, it was so obvious that it was really just a matter of deciding how we could work together," Eddings said. "We're really excited about the results. JD's a huge fan of Speedway coffee. We call that out, but as the campaign says, 'There's more.' There's Big Gulp. There's Slurpee. There's Big Bite, doughnuts and Speedway's one-of-a-kind loyalty program, Speedy Rewards. We're bringing beloved products together and maintaining the integrity of our brands."

As someone who spends a lot of his time on the road, Eicher is no stranger to convenience stores, gas stations and rest stops. His job may have initially brought him to Speedway's door but it is what's inside that keeps him coming back through that door.

"Over the years, I found myself gravitating to Speedway stores because of their reliability and consistency. It was their coffee that really got me, though. The coffee is great, and on the road, it's nice to know I can get a consistently good cup — and quickly," Eicher told CSNews.

As a musician and influencer, bringing his love of the brand to a social media was a natural fit.

"It started with a video from a show where I was drinking Speedway coffee during the performance and talking about it being great. I posted it just for fun, and Speedway got in touch and asked if I'd like to partner and do more," he explained.

That partnership has developed into a full Speedway campaign composed of 15-second TV spots; 15- and 30-second radio spots; six-, 15- and 30-second social and online videos; streaming audio and video; out-of-home marketing; paid digital; and search and programmatic displays.

"The team really let me run with the videos that followed, so I've just kept saying yes to more ideas. I love when companies have a sense of humor and fun spirit in their marketing, and so I've been excited to work with them on these campaigns. It just keeps being fun, so I keep wanting to do more," Eicher said.

The campaign will run through 2024.

7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.