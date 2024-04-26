Consumer Interest Grows in Digital Gift Card Programs
"The U.S. gift card market is forecasted to reach a total value of more than $247 billion by 2027 with digital gift cards and codes forecasted to account for nearly 55% of total gift card spending. Consumers continue to seek out gift cards at a growing rate, but to fully maximize the [return on investment] of a gift card program, merchants need to invest in both in-store and digital," said Jay Jaffin, BHN chief marketing officer.
Key findings and takeaways from the 2024 evaluation included:
- Gift card programs can represent significant sources of untapped revenue and can benefit from increasing program awareness and optimizing customer experience to help nurture revenue growth.
- Some retail verticals are ahead of the pack in program execution, with health and beauty at the head of the pack, followed by general merchandise and sporting goods.
- Traditional online shopping channels remain relevant, with desktop use continuing to be the highest scoring channel across verticals.
- A mobile-first strategy can improve gift card programs by creating innovative approaches to selling and redeeming gift cards across all customer touchpoints.
The report also included a customer loyalty synopsis and introduced segmented scoring for the first time, which includes brand-only gift card programs as well as gift card mall programs
The full U.S. edition of the "Benchmark Report: 2024 Digital Gift Card Leaders" can be found here.
