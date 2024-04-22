Three Factors Drove Consumer Spending in March

Overall retail sales were up 0.7% in March, seasonally adjusted from February, and up 4% unadjusted year over year, according to the Census Bureau. That compared with increases of 0.9% month over month and 2.1% year over year in February.

Based on the Census data but excluding automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, March's core retail sales as defined by NRF were up 1.1% seasonally adjusted from February and up 3.2% unadjusted year over year. Core retail sales were up 3.9% unadjusted year over year on a three-month moving average as of March.

[Read more: Consumers Experiencing Credit Card Fee Fatigue]

On April 12, the CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor, powered by Affinity Solutions, reported that March sales grew at a steady pace. The Retail Monitor found core March retail sales were up 0.23% seasonally adjusted from February and up 2.92% unadjusted year over year. That compared with increases of 0.27% month over month and 2.99% year over year in February.

NRF provides data on retail sales each month and also forecasts annual retail sales and spending for key periods such as the holiday season each year.

The Washington, D.C.-based organization advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed.