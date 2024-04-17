Consumers Cite Price as Obstacle to Buying Green

CHICAGO — Despite an expressed desire to live and shop more sustainably, consumers still remain hesitant over inflationary impacts and price points when it comes to taking action through greener purchases, according to a new report from Growth from Knowledge and NielsonIQ.

The "Green Gauge" report found the number of Americans who cite price as a barrier to buying green products continues to grow. Currently, a majority of Americans (55%) now say that environmentally friendly products are too costly.