Consumers Cite Price as Obstacle to Buying Green
A new report also found a high level of consumer skepticism over companies' dedication to environmental sustainability.
Additional key findings from the survey of American shoppers include:
- Consumers value corporate environmental responsibility, but authenticity is key: 83% of Americans say companies do good things for the environment for their public image, not because they really care.
- Greenwashing is the ultimate 'no-no': 63% of influencers say they are creating more sustainability content compared to last year but also say the number one barrier to creating sustainable content is fear of potential greenwashing accusations.
- Consumers care about carbon emissions and the brands taking action on it: 72% of consumers are interested in buying products with labels about the company's carbon footprint and emissions. Consumers will increasingly use their wallets to help fight climate change with carbon-offset purchases.
- Sustainability has shifted from being viewed by Americans as a badge of honor to a crisis:
Defining the Glamor Greens: Glamour Greens are more likely than average to be high-income, millennials or younger and to exhibit an aspirational mindset. They prefer to display their status through environmentally friendly behaviors and purchases
One in three Americans are "Glamour Greens": While a third of consumers fall into this category, there has been a regression since last year, with the percentage making up this silo falling from a post-pandemic peak of 39% to 34%.
- The regression of the "Glamour Greens": A retreat on a high level of intentional environmental sustainability highlights a broader reassessment of sustainability by Americans from a badge of honor to a crisis.
The "Green Gauge" report analyzes consumer sentiment and behavioral trends toward sustainability. More details from the latest survey can be found here.
