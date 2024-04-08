CSN EXCLUSIVE: Going Green, Saving Green

Cost Saving Benefits

Margolis stated the company strives to live up to that reputation, not just on larger projects like the warehouse solar system but in utilizing more environmentally friendly practices every day. Cooper-Booth currently employs reusable shipping totes, along with recycling all discarded cardboard. It also started to recycle the heat from its compressors to warm the company's primary building during the winter, cutting energy costs during a time of year when they normally spike.

In fact, many of the environmental decisions the company has made don't just stem from a principled stance but from practical concerns.

"Given the substantial rise in utility costs over the past two years, cost reduction and control are paramount to our operational strategy," Margolis said. "In the short term, embracing sustainable practices enables us to immediately curtail operational expenses, boost efficiency and comply with regulatory standards."

Longer-term, he pointed to the ways such adaptations could allow businesses to remain agile in a competitive and changing industry. That reputational boost doesn't hurt either.

"We view these efforts as integral to our long-term environmental vision for the company, fostering a culture of sustainability and responsible business practices," he said.

As for other plans that could build on the foundation the company has already laid, Cooper-Booth plans to continue to look at new green initiatives, especially any that can assist with efficiency and sustainability.

"We are [also] exploring opportunities for warehouse automation equipment, software to enhance our transportation department, and technology integration to better serve our customers and adapt to evolving industry trends," said Margolis.

He also provided some advice for other companies looking to follow a similar route.

"To fellow [c-store] industry peers … considering green initiatives, I would emphasize evaluating the potential benefits, costs and feasibility of implementing renewable energy solutions and other eco-friendly practices," he said. "Keep your eyes open for federal/state and utility incentives. The program only makes economic sense with the right incentives."

Companies interested in pursuing solar panel installation can find more information on the Department of Energy's website. There are currently two primary federal income tax credits available for installations on commercial sites: the investment tax credit, which reduces the federal income tax liability for a percentage of the cost of a solar system installation, and the the production tax credit, which is a per kilowatt-hour credit for electricity generated by solar and other qualifying technologies for the first 10 years of a system's operation.

Depending on the state, there may be additional incentives as well. Companies should check in with their local state resources or energy departments to determine if tax credits or rebates may be available to them.