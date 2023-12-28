Consumers Cooperative Grows Reach in Wisconsin

MERRIMAC, Wis. — Consumers Cooperative Oil Co. is expanding its footprint in the Badger State with the acquisition of fellow Wisconsin-based Charlie's Lakeside Country Store.

The acquired site will maintain its roots as a locally owned and operated establishment, ensuring customers receive personalized, hometown attention from individuals deeply invested in the community, Consumers Cooperative stated.

[Read more: Year in Review: The Top Small Operator Stories of 2023]

"We are thrilled to welcome Charlie's Lakeside to the Consumers Cooperative family. The esteemed reputation of Charlie's Lakeside in the Merrimac community aligns seamlessly with our commitment to exceptional service and community engagement," said Eric Cantwell, CEO of Consumers Cooperative. "As we integrate this cherished establishment into our network, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continue serving both our loyal patrons and welcoming new customers. Together, we look forward to fostering a thriving community connection and delivering unparalleled service experiences."

Charlie's Lakeside will retain its name, look, services and hours, providing continuity for existing patrons. However, Consumers Cooperative signage will be present.

The addition of Charlie's Lakeside marks the 20th convenience store in Wisconsin under the cooperative's umbrella.

The acquisition will officially close on Dec. 29.

Established in 1927, Consumers Cooperative Oil Co. is a Wisconsin Member Cooperative created by early farmers in the Sauk Prairie area.

Merger-and-acquisition activity in the convenience store and travel center space in Wisconsin has been rampant this month. Recently, Pops Mart Fuels LLC expanded its footprint in The Badger State through the acquisitions Chippewa, Falls-based Fuel Service — DJ's Mart and Scully Oil LLC, headquartered in Lyndon Station.

The deal for Fuel Service — DJ's Mart included five company-operated convenience stores, wholesale fuels distribution and transportation business, while the deal for Scully Oil comprised two travel centers, a wholesale fuel business, transportation business and dealer business.