Consumers Ease Up on Stocking Up

NATIONAL REPORT — Retail sales grew in May even as consumers slowed on stocking up ahead of the implementation of tariffs, according to the latest CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor, powered by Affinity Solutions and released by the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Total retail sales (excluding automobiles and gasoline) were up 0.49% seasonally adjusted month over month and up 4.44% unadjusted year over year in May. The prior month, sales were up 0.72% month over month and 6.76% year over year, respectively.

"The data for May indicates that the pull-forward in consumer demand ahead of tariffs is likely dissipating," said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. "While momentum remains, the nature of consumer spending is shifting as economic uncertainty increases. Consumer fundamentals haven't been damaged yet, and a slowing-but-still-growing job market is supporting household priorities ahead of any meaningful price increases in the coming months."