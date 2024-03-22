Consumers Identify the Foundation of a Good Pizza

MINNEAPOLIS — Pizza fans across the country agree: crust is the make-or-break pizza component. Ninety-one percent of Americans say that a bad crust can ruin a pizza, according to the results of a nationwide survey commissioned by General Mills Foodservice and conducted by The Harris Poll.

Additionally, 80% say they would pay more for a pizza with a high-quality crust.

"The survey demonstrates that the crust is truly the heart of the pizza," said Paras Bansal, who analyzes consumer insights for General Mills Foodservice. "We learned that consumers are passionate about pizza crust, which indicates pizzerias and operators want to make sure they get it right to please their pizza-loving patrons and be more profitable with pizza."

[Read more: Alta Convenience Adds Pizza Program at 21 Stores]