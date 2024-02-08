General Mills Opens Recipe Contest to C-store Foodservice Programs

MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills Foodservice is bringing back its Biskies Recipe Contest and the chance to win a total of $35,000 in cash prizes.

Chefs, owners and employees of commercial restaurants and convenience stores with a foodservice program can demonstrate how biscuits play a starring role on their menus.

The contest runs from Feb. 1 to March 31 and accepts submissions for original recipes that use any baked or unbaked Pillsbury biscuit product and two or more additional ingredients.

To enter the Biskies Recipe Contest, biscuit aficionados can upload a photo of their original biscuit recipe to the contest website, Facebook or Instagram. One grand prize winner will receive $20,000 and three runner-up winners for appetizer, entrée and dessert categories will each receive $5,000.

"The Biskies Recipe Contest celebrates restaurants and their best biscuit creations whether they play the leading role as an entrée, are part of a supporting cast as an appetizer or dazzle as the grand finale as a dessert," said Chef Jessie Kordosky, a member of the Chefs of the Mills who will help to judge this year's biscuit entries. "We can't wait to see how restaurants showcase their creativity for biscuits that deliver a stand-out performance on their menus."

In 2023, the Biskeis Recipe Contest awarded Veneé Pawlowski of Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie in Greensboro, N.C., the grand prize for her Upside Down Apple Praline Biscuit. The recipe used a Pillsbury buttermilk biscuit layered with brown sugar-roasted apples, and was served with bourbon buttermilk sweet biscuit ice cream and topped with bourbon caramel, pecan pralines and salted toffee.

"It's always thrilling for us to see how our biscuit products come to life on menus," Kordosky said. "We hope the Biskies encourage restaurant professionals to experiment with Pillsbury biscuits, which provide a low-labor way to serve great-tasting biscuits that bake up beautifully every time and serve as the foundation for a number of unique menu items."

The top nominees will be selected based on originality, foodservice viability, creativity and how well the recipe incorporates the Pillsbury biscuit product. The Chefs of the Mills, General Mills Foodservice's team of culinary professionals, will serve as judges.

Minneapolis-based General Mills Foodservice serves the foodservice and bakery industries. Its brand portfolio includes Big G Cereals, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Gold Medal, Pillsbury, Chex Mix, Bugles, Gardetto's, Annie's and TNT Crust.