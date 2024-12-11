Consumers Savor the Holiday Season With Chocolate

The holiday habits Ferrero unwrapped include:

56% of adults prefer to gift and to receive holiday chocolates over wine.

Adults say unwrapping presents (75%) and receiving homemade cookies or sweet treats (74%) are the two most enjoyable ways to celebrate the holidays, more than receiving holiday cards, watching holiday movies, decorating their Christmas tree and attending holiday parties among others.

48% of people don't always reveal when they are serving store-bought baked treats, leaving others to think they were homemade.

64% of adults allow themselves more treats during the holiday season than at other times of the year.

60% of adults will bake a treat for the holidays; just under 70% of that group will buy candy to mix into their recipes.

57% of adults bake extra holiday treats so they can have leftovers after the celebrations.

72% of adults said that they would rather receive chocolate or candy in their stockings instead of gum.

55% of adults said if they could only choose one to go with their holiday meal, that they would choose dessert over appetizers.

65% of adults go to the grocery store more than usual during the holiday season.

69% of adults repurpose Royal Dansk cookie tins for storage, do-it-yourself crafts or holiday packaging.

"The holiday season is synonymous with celebration and sharing, and our data reveals that sweet treats are a must-have item when it comes to the festivities for most Americans," said Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA. "In particular, we're seeing different buying occasions for chocolate around the holiday season, whether it's gifting, hosting or personal consumption. Ultimately, it's not just about the celebrations — it's about creating joyful moments that last far beyond the holidays. We're proud to be a part of those traditions and offer products that bring extra delight to the season."

The Ferrero Group has more than 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries, including Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, Ferrero Rocher, Butterfinger, CRUNCH, Baby Ruth, 100 Grand, Keebler, Famous Amos and Mother's Cookies.