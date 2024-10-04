Halloween Increasingly Enjoyed by Adults

Other key findings include:

58% say they plan to decorate their house for Halloween

60% say they enjoy carving pumpkins for Halloween

47% say they dress up in costume for their own enjoyment

36% dress their pets up for Halloween

77% feel nostalgic about trick-or-treating

"Halloween has traditionally been thought of as a children's holiday, but we're seeing a growing trend of adults fully embracing Halloween for themselves," said Neal Finkler, vice president of marketing for the Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate portfolio. "It's no longer just about creating a fun experience for kids with candy, costumes and decor — adults are indulging more than ever and using Halloween as an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy their favorite treats. We're making sure our products and marketing help these adults enjoy Halloween too."

Ferrero's Mainstream Chocolate and Kinder portfolio is a growing force during the Halloween season. Last year, the portfolio grew by 14% over the previous year, outpacing the category by almost 10%, according to the company.

The nationwide study was conducted on behalf of Ferrero by Golin in partnership with Dynata among 5,046 adults aged 18 and older, who were surveyed online from Sept. 4-16.

Ferrero North America is part of the global sweet-packaged food company the Ferrero Group. Today, the company has more than 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries, including Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, Ferrero Rocher, Butterfinger, CRUNCH, Baby Ruth, 100 Grand, Keebler, Famous Amos and Mother’s Cookies.