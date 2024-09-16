Consumers Willing to Try New Snacking Flavors

LONDON — Americans' snacking habits show a clear preference for certain types of snacks, according to new research from YouGov.

In a poll of 1,000 U.S. adults, 47% of consumers said they typically eat fruits daily, followed by vegetables (38%). Confectionary items like candy and chocolate (38%), chips (39%) and crackers (38%) are popular weekly choices.

Nuts are another favored snack, with 35% saying they eat them weekly. Respondents are split over yogurt with 27% saying they have it every week, while 24% report they rarely eat it. Similarly, cookies are a weekly treat for 34% of Americans, although 24% say they eat them rarely.

Snack bars, on the other hand, are less commonly consumed, with only 25% of respondents reporting weekly consumption and around three in 10 (31%) saying rarely.