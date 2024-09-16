 Skip to main content

Consumers Willing to Try New Snacking Flavors

Seventy-one percent of Americans indicating a preference for salty snacks.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
A woman buying a bag of chips

LONDON — Americans' snacking habits show a clear preference for certain types of snacks, according to new research from YouGov.

In a poll of 1,000 U.S. adults, 47% of consumers said they typically eat fruits daily, followed by vegetables (38%). Confectionary items like candy and chocolate (38%), chips (39%) and crackers (38%) are popular weekly choices.

Nuts are another favored snack, with 35% saying they eat them weekly. Respondents are split over yogurt with 27% saying they have it every week, while 24% report they rarely eat it. Similarly, cookies are a weekly treat for 34% of Americans, although 24% say they eat them rarely. 

Snack bars, on the other hand, are less commonly consumed, with only 25% of respondents reporting weekly consumption and around three in 10 (31%) saying rarely.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More on Consumer Snacking Habits

Convenience Store News Industry Report 2024 Deep Dive: Candy & Snacks

U.S. Consumers Continue to Enjoy a Snacking Lifestyle

Shifting Consumer Behaviors Blur the Lines Between Snacking & Meals

Open to New Flavor Experiences

When it comes to the flavors that dominate snack choices, salty snacks take the top spot, with 71% of Americans indicating a preference for them. Sweet snacks are nearly as popular as 70% of respondents enjoying them regularly.

Beyond these traditional flavor profiles, there is a growing curiosity among consumers to explore new and unconventional flavor combinations. YouGov found that 47% of Americans are very open and 41% are somewhat open to trying new snack products.

The flavor combinations that American consumers are most willing to try include:

  • Sweet and smoky combinations, such as barbecue and brown sugar, or Chipotle and maple (61%)
  • Savory and herbal blends, like rosemary and sea salt, or basil and parmesan (54%)
  • Sweet and umami pairings, such as soy caramel or miso and maple (39%)
  • Salty and umami mixes, including tamari and seeds, or miso and sesame (39%)
  • Spicy and fruity combinations, like sriracha and pineapple, or watermelon and chili (38%)
  • Spicy and cool pairings, such as jalapeño and cucumber, or mint and chili (36%)
  • Sour and spicy blends, including green mango and chili, or sriracha and vinegar (31%)

Choosing Snacks

Price aside, when it comes to trying new snack products, flavor is the most critical factor for American consumers, with 78% of respondents prioritizing it above all else. Other factors that play a significant role include ingredients (58%), nutritional value (48%), recommendations from friends and family influence (32%), brand reputation (28%), packaging (18%) and sustainable production practices (14%). 

The YouGov survey was carried out through YouGov Surveys: Self-serve from July 26-27. Data is weighted by age, gender, political affiliation, education level and region. 

Headquartered in London, YouGov is an international online research data and analytics technology group.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds