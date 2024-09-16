Consumers Willing to Try New Snacking Flavors
Open to New Flavor Experiences
When it comes to the flavors that dominate snack choices, salty snacks take the top spot, with 71% of Americans indicating a preference for them. Sweet snacks are nearly as popular as 70% of respondents enjoying them regularly.
Beyond these traditional flavor profiles, there is a growing curiosity among consumers to explore new and unconventional flavor combinations. YouGov found that 47% of Americans are very open and 41% are somewhat open to trying new snack products.
The flavor combinations that American consumers are most willing to try include:
- Sweet and smoky combinations, such as barbecue and brown sugar, or Chipotle and maple (61%)
- Savory and herbal blends, like rosemary and sea salt, or basil and parmesan (54%)
- Sweet and umami pairings, such as soy caramel or miso and maple (39%)
- Salty and umami mixes, including tamari and seeds, or miso and sesame (39%)
- Spicy and fruity combinations, like sriracha and pineapple, or watermelon and chili (38%)
- Spicy and cool pairings, such as jalapeño and cucumber, or mint and chili (36%)
- Sour and spicy blends, including green mango and chili, or sriracha and vinegar (31%)
Choosing Snacks
Price aside, when it comes to trying new snack products, flavor is the most critical factor for American consumers, with 78% of respondents prioritizing it above all else. Other factors that play a significant role include ingredients (58%), nutritional value (48%), recommendations from friends and family influence (32%), brand reputation (28%), packaging (18%) and sustainable production practices (14%).
The YouGov survey was carried out through YouGov Surveys: Self-serve from July 26-27. Data is weighted by age, gender, political affiliation, education level and region.
Headquartered in London, YouGov is an international online research data and analytics technology group.