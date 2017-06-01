ContourTM All-in-One Waste/Windshield Center

Forte Products offers a compact, efficient and durable valet unit that encompasses all the features that will make your forecourt more efficient and user friendly. The Contour has a 39 gallon waste capacity, a convenient C-fold, front towel dispenser and an accessible, extra-large washer bucket that requires refilling less often. Its fitted top lid keeps unit covered and secured while in use yet effortless to remove for maintenance and service.



The Contour is made of strong plastic material and proven to resist the wear and tear of everyday use and exposure to extreme weather conditions. The smooth edges, aesthetic appeal and adequate dimensions, 24” W x 26” D x 33”H, make this unit a most suitable fixture to enhance forecourt areas and complement your brand image.



This superb product is offered in standard (grey, black, brown) and custom colors. Many replacement parts are available as well as optional accessories such as hard bin liner and surface mounting kit.



For more information about this valuable unit and our complete line for forecourt products, visit our website at www.forteproducts.com or call us at 816 813 3337.