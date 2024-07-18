Convenience Channel Celebrates First Responders With Sixth Annual 24/7 Day

Participating retailers will support 24/7 Day iwith free items including coffee, fountain and frozen drinks, prepared food items and merchandise. Some c-store retailers, like Wawa Inc., will celebrate their partnership with the American Red Cross by mailing 15,000 free hot beverage coupons to American Red Cross volunteers to thank them for their service and use the day to announce in-store customer fundraising results that support disaster relief efforts in the community.

"We hope you will join us in supporting the heroes who are always here for us, helping others and giving so much of themselves in times of incredible need," said Nathan Measom, director of cause marketing for the American Red Cross. "Our continued partnership with the NACS Foundation is one of the most important ways we highlight the work done each year in communities across the United States, which is not often seen by the public. It's our honor to shine a light on these heroes and thank them for their incredible effort."

More than 30,000 c-stores are expected to participate in this year's 24/7 Day celebration, including: 1-Stop, Admiral, Allsup's and Yesway, Apple Market, BreadBox, Casey's General Stores Inc., Certified Oil, CFCA, Cumberland Farms, Delek, Enmarket, Express Stop, E-Z Mart, fas mart, fastmarket, Fastrac, FavTrip, Flash Market, Garrett's Family Market and Rapid Refill Convenience Stores, Handy Mart, High's, Hop Shops, Huck's, Jiffi Stop, Jiffy Stop Food Marts, KwikShop, Loaf 'N Jug, Li'l Cricket, Loop Neighborhood Markets, Minit Mart, Next Door Store, OnCue, On the Run, Onvo, Poppy Market, Pride, Quarles, QuickStop Markets, R Store, RaceTrac Inc., Roadrunner Markets, Rutter's, Scotchman, Sheetz Inc., shore stop, Sprint Food Stores, Sprint Mart, St. Romain Oil Co./Y-Not Stop, The Convenience Group, The Hub Convenience Stores, The Markets of Tiger Fuel Company, Tom Thumb, Town Star, Texas Born, Turkey Hill Minit Markets, UNCLE's, Village Pantry, Young's, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation.

Supplier partners include Keurig Dr Pepper, NENA: The 9-1-1 Association and GSTV, which will support the day through a range of efforts and offers.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Yesway will support 24/7 Day at Yesway and Allsup's convenience stores by offering a free 30.4-ounce Core Hydration water on July 24. Additionally, from July 21-24, the retailer will provide a free fountain drink of any size to first responders in uniform with a valid badge.

"At Yesway, we believe that supporting the communities we serve is essential. We are proud to join with the NACS Foundation and our colleagues in the convenience store industry to celebrate 24/7 Day," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and CEO of Yesway. "We are grateful for the first responders who take care of those who live and work in the communities we serve. We aim to acknowledge and support them, and the excellent work they perform each and every day, but especially on 24/7 Day. On behalf of everyone at Yesway and Allsup's, our thanks to our hometown heroes again in 2024."

The NACS Foundation also invites the public to take part by:

Donating to the American Red Cross directly to support the work they do in communities;

Using the hashtag "#247Day" to show how they support their hometown heroes; and

Sharing stories of appreciation for first responders, medical personnel, 9-1-1 professionals, Red Cross volunteers and other local heroes in their community on social media, tagging #247Day.

The NACS Foundation is the 501(c)3 charitable arm of NACS, the global industry association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing.