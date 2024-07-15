A Plan for Reaping Educational Benefits at NACS Show 2024

TECHNOLOGY: There are four technology sessions at the 2024 NACS Show, including one on how barcodes are changing, a session on artificial intelligence and a session outlining the NACS/Connexxus technology roadmap for the industry. Considering the negative ramifications of a security breach and how it can not only bring your business to a standstill but also hurt your reputation in consumers' eyes, I recommend the session on how to prepare for the inevitable cyberattack.

OPERATIONS: There are six operations sessions. I think the sophistication and complex demands on c-store workers have gotten out of hand, so my recommendation would be the session entitled "Efficiency and Retention Through Operational Sophistication."

MARKETING: Among the seven marketing sessions, I'd go with the one on "Unlocking Executive and Enterprise Value with Generative AI," a real hot-button topic.

FUELS: There are four sessions on fuel, but considering that electric vehicles is today's other hot-button topic, the session to attend is the masterclass on "What's Ahead for EV Charging."

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: NACS doesn't neglect the need for professional development, especially for leadership positions. The "Connecting for Success" workshop will help anyone looking to enhance their management skills.

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: While all three of these sessions look good, I think to be a truly educated convenience store executive, you should be aware of "Global Innovations from Around the World."

HUMAN RESOURCES & LABOR: I've never heard so many complaints from retailers about younger employees as I'm hearing in recent months. Seems like the session on "Reigniting Passion in Disengaged Employees" is a must-attend.

SMALL OPERATOR: Of the two sessions dedicated to the industry's small operators, "Understanding Store Economics" is my pick.

You may find other sessions more suited to your specific educational needs and interests. That's fine. Just don't miss the opportunity to take advantage of all the learnings available at the industry's premier event.