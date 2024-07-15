 Skip to main content

A Plan for Reaping Educational Benefits at NACS Show 2024

A wide range of topics cover all your needs to become a better-informed c-store executive.
Don Longo
Meeting attended an education seminar

In a couple of months, the convenience store industry will once again gather in Las Vegas for the 2024 NACS Show. Being held Oct. 7-10, the conference and exhibition is the place for c-store retailers and their suppliers and service providers to get together to review new products, discuss new marketing programs and plan new business initiatives.

For many, it is also the place to participate in education sessions designed to solve challenges and help convenience retailers win the attention of consumers in today's hypercompetitive marketplace. This year's convention features 50 education sessions for retailers covering everything from best practices to business strategy to innovative technology. Indeed, there are sessions for every store size, every job responsibility and every type of c-store retailer — from those fresh food forward to those focused on fuel innovation.

The hard part is deciding which of the 50 sessions you should attend. As a public service, I thought I'd pick out a few sessions you are not going to want to miss. They are broken down into eight broad categories. If you attend one from each category, you'll leave Las Vegas as a smarter, better-informed and completely energized c-store industry executive.

TECHNOLOGY: There are four technology sessions at the 2024 NACS Show, including one on how barcodes are changing, a session on artificial intelligence and a session outlining the NACS/Connexxus technology roadmap for the industry. Considering the negative ramifications of a security breach and how it can not only bring your business to a standstill but also hurt your reputation in consumers' eyes, I recommend the session on how to prepare for the inevitable cyberattack.

OPERATIONS: There are six operations sessions. I think the sophistication and complex demands on c-store workers have gotten out of hand, so my recommendation would be the session entitled "Efficiency and Retention Through Operational Sophistication."

MARKETING: Among the seven marketing sessions, I'd go with the one on "Unlocking Executive and Enterprise Value with Generative AI," a real hot-button topic.

FUELS: There are four sessions on fuel, but considering that electric vehicles is today's other hot-button topic, the session to attend is the masterclass on "What's Ahead for EV Charging."

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: NACS doesn't neglect the need for professional development, especially for leadership positions. The "Connecting for Success" workshop will help anyone looking to enhance their management skills.

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: While all three of these sessions look good, I think to be a truly educated convenience store executive, you should be aware of "Global Innovations from Around the World."

HUMAN RESOURCES & LABOR: I've never heard so many complaints from retailers about younger employees as I'm hearing in recent months. Seems like the session on "Reigniting Passion in Disengaged Employees" is a must-attend.

SMALL OPERATOR: Of the two sessions dedicated to the industry's small operators, "Understanding Store Economics" is my pick. 

You may find other sessions more suited to your specific educational needs and interests. That's fine. Just don't miss the opportunity to take advantage of all the learnings available at the industry's premier event.

Don Longo

Don Longo is Editorial Director Emeritus of Convenience Store News. He joined the brand in 2005. With the highest recognition of any c-store industry media journalist, Don has given presentations to business groups throughout the U.S., Europe and South America, appeared as a guest on Fox Business News and National Public Radio, and is a highly sought source for major consumer and business news. Read More

