Convenience Channel Serves Up Pi Day Deals

"Our customers look forward to this Pi Day deal each year — it's a fun tradition they really enjoy," said Dave Strachan, senior vice president, fresh foods at 7-Eleven. "Whether you're a math aficionado, a foodie or simply someone looking for a reason to celebrate, Pi Day offers something for everyone."

The deals come just in time for customers to try the Extreme Meat Pizza, now back by popular demand.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Casey's General Stores Inc. is offering an add-on special. On Pi Day, customers who buy a large pizza can also get a small pizza or an order of breadsticks or wings for $3.14 with the promo code "PIDAY."

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's, which recently named its first-ever chief pizza & beer officer, operates more than 2,600 stores across 17 states.

Godfather's Pizza

Family-operated franchise Godfather's Pizza is teaming with DoorDash for a special offer. Starting on Pi Day and running through Saturday, March 16, DoorDash customers can get 50% off any pizza — with a minimum purchase of $3.14 — from Godfather's Pizza using the promo code "PIDAY2024."

Founded in 1973, Godfather's Pizza has grown its fast-casual concept to 583-plus locations in more than 38 states. Most recently it inked a deal with CF Altitude LLC dba Alta Convenience/Petro-Mart to bring the Godfather's To-Go Pizza program to 21 convenience stores.