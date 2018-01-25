Convenience Channel Suits Up for the Big Game

NATIONAL REPORT — When consumers sit down to watch the New England Patriots defend their championship crown against the Philadelphia Eagles the National Football League's Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 they will also see new campaigns by key players in the convenience industry.

Here's what to expect from convenience store retailers and suppliers:

Kellogg's

Making its big game debut this year will be Pringles. The snack brand will use the spot to introduce consumers to "Flavor Stacking," combining different flavors of chips. The campaign will run throughout the year.

According to Pringles, Super Bowl weekend is a historically strong weekend for the Pringles brand, with in-store dollar and unit sales above normal levels. Last year's Super Bowl weekend was the fourth highest weekend in sales for the brand, falling just behind other historically salty snack-oriented weekends such as July 4th and Memorial Day.

"The Pringles Super Bowl advertisement is an opportunity to show people a fun, new way to enjoy their favorite Pringles flavors with their family and friends. Whether there are four people at home or 30 people at your party, this idea's 'now why didn't I think of that?' spirit brings a whole new way to snack during the big game this year," said Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for Kellogg's U.S. Snacks division.

The team brought in actor Bill Hader and Documentary Now! director Rhys Thomas to star in and direct the ad. The two first met when Rhys was directing and producing shorts for "Saturday Night Live." The 30-second ad will air during the second quarter and will be seen nationally on TV, online streaming versions of the game and for those watching on Telemundo. The full ad will also be available on YouTube beginning Jan 25.

The spot was created by Grey Group and will be supported by a fully integrated marketing campaign including public relations, digital and social media.