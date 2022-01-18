Convenience Foodservice Exchange Moves to Savannah in 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Convenience Store News will hold its 2022 Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX) in Savannah on June 21-22 at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront.

Like last year's hugely successful event held in Charlotte, N.C., the 2022 CFX will feature presentations and experiences designed to bring convenience foodservice retailers and their supplier partners together to maximize opportunities, solve problems, and prepare for future growth.

The theme of this year's event is "Strategies to Meet Consumers' Changing Expectations of Convenience."

Convenience stores sell convenience — it's in their name. But in a post-pandemic era, c-store operators are looking toward a future in which customer expectations have dramatically altered. The rise of work-from-home models, stay in and order delivery, and heightened preference for fresh food and better hygiene are pushing c-store retailers to reevaluate their foodservice operations.

From upgrading kitchens and optimizing menus to testing new services like home delivery, c-stores must adapt and change to meet consumers' new definition of convenience.

The seventh-annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange will explore the ways retailers are reviving their foodservice sales in the new normal. Topics to be discussed include:

What kitchen upgrades give you the best return on investment;

Dealing with supply chain challenges;

How menu innovation can drive foodservice growth;

Getting the right mix of grab-and-go and made-to-order;

The new essentials of food safety; and

Online ordering, home delivery and drive-thru best practices.

As in previous years, the 2022 CFX program also will include the presentation of CSNews' annual Foodservice Innovators Awards, as well as the highly praised Power Hour of one-on-one business meetings among attendees.

In addition, this year's Convenience Foodservice Exchange will feature a guided food and retail tour exploring The Hostess City of the South's most delicious and innovative restaurants, food shops and markets.

Attendance is by invitation only. Convenience store retailers may request an invite from CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo at [email protected].

Sponsorships are available for suppliers and solutions providers. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact CSNews Brand Director Paula Lashinsky at [email protected] or (917) 446-4117.