Shell Boosts Savings Potential for Fuel Rewards Members

HOUSTON — Shell Oil Products US is introducing a new loyalty tier for the Fuel Rewards program, which is powered by retail technology company PDI Technologies Inc.

Launching July 17, the latest addition to the rewards program will let customers who qualify for Platinum Status to save 10 cents per gallon on every fill-up and offer double the savings when shopping on select In-Store Rewards products at Shell convenience stores.

[Read more: Shell Upgrades Legacy Payment Platform Across U.S. Network]

Platinum Status is the next tier above Gold Status and provides members with Shell's best fuel savings. Platinum members will also have access to VIP experiences and special rewards, such as gift cards and more.

"At Shell, we believe in delivering value to our loyal customers and the new Platinum Status does just that," said Barbara Stoyko, senior vice president for Shell Mobility Americas. "Platinum Status is the next evolution of the Fuel Rewards program. A rich 10 cents per gallon reward, double the savings on select in-store products, and special experiential rewards further establishes our Fuel Rewards program as the top gas and convenience loyalty program."

Fuel Rewards members can unlock Platinum Status with 12 fill-ups of 10 gallons or more per fill-up over the course of three months. A fill-up using V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline will count twice over, allowing members to advance to the rewards tier in as little as six stops, according to the company.

Select Fuel Rewards members will receive Platinum Status at launch based on qualifications they already met, which was determined at the end of last year.

At participating Shell locations, members are allowed a maximum of 35 gallons per fill-up when redeeming Platinum rewards by themselves and a maximum of 20 gallons per fill-up when redeeming Platinum rewards combined with other offers.

[Read more: Shell Wraps Up Acquisition of Volta]

Shell is ranked No. 40 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100.

Houston-based Shell is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries.