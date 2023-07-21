Wawa Rolls Out New Coffee & Care Cart

WAWA, Pa. — A multimillion dollar gift from The Wawa Foundation brings the Wawa Coffee and Care Cart to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's (CHOP) Middleman Family Pavilion.

The cart — full of free coffee, tea, hot chocolate and a variety of cold Wawa beverages for patients, their families and employees — will round through the hospital as well as at CHOP's Specialty Care and Urgent Care centers on the King of Prussia campus.

"Our partnership with CHOP dates back to the hospital's origins when Dr. George B. Wood, one of Wawa's founding family members, was listed in the 1856 annual report," said Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. "I am proud that The Wawa Foundation and our associates continue to grow our support and be actively involved in volunteering on the Wawa Coffee and Care Cart as it is truly part of our company culture and provides a meaningful experience for everyone involved."

Earlier this year, CHOP announced a $6.15 million commitment from The Wawa Foundation to bring the cart to the King of Prussia campus and expand the Wawa Volunteer Services program.

"Over the past 30 years, more than 2 million cups of coffee, hot chocolate, tea, juices and other beverages have been served from Wawa Coffee and Care Carts at CHOP, and thousands of Wawa volunteers have offered support to our patients and families," said Madeline Bell, president and CEO of CHOP. "We are grateful to Wawa for their longstanding support of our volunteer program and for helping to ensure that our patients, families and staff have an exceptional experience at CHOP."

The unveiling event included the cart's inaugural trip through the Middleman Family Pavilion, remarks from CHOP and Wawa leadership, and personal stories from those who have been impacted by volunteerism.

