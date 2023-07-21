Wawa Rolls Out New Coffee & Care Cart
"We were inpatient at CHOP for months with my son, Shawn, before being diagnosed, moving from unit to unit. There was a lot of uncertainty and fear in our lives but there were a few constants that provided reassurance and consistency — one being the Wawa Coffee and Care Cart," said Jennifer Scales, mother of a CHOP oncology patient and who serves on CHOP's Family Advisory Council. "Getting a bottle of Wawa iced tea provided Shawn, and our whole family, a sense of normalcy during a challenging time full of unknowns. The cart was a great source of comfort and kindness during various stints in the hospital we had throughout the years. It provided us warm smiles, friendly faces and hope, and we're so grateful the cart will now be available at King of Prussia."
Along with establishing the Wawa Coffee and Care Cart for the Middleman Family Pavilion, the gift from The Wawa Foundation will enable the purchase and upgrade of coffee makers, single serve brewing systems, pods and other accessories to provide a warm drink to employees, patient families and visitors. It will also provide funding for the reception area of a Family Resource Center in the new patient tower on CHOP's Philadelphia campus, scheduled to open in 2028.
"We have a strong and long-standing partnership with CHOP, and we are proud to deliver another care cart to the Middleman Family Pavilion to reach and impact even more patients and families," said Maria Kalogredis, chair of The Wawa Foundation. "At Wawa, we are committed to building stronger communities. We take pride in being a small part of brightening the days of the patients served on CHOP's King of Prussia campus."
A nonprofit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as an inpatient hospital with a dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia.
Since its inception in 2014, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have contributed more than $136 million to nonprofits serving communities in the focus areas of health, hunger and everyday heroes.
Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 1,000 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The company has broken ground on locations in North Carolina and Alabama— Wawa's first forays into those states. The retailer has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.