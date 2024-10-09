Convenience Industry Pitches in to Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Donations will help people whose lives have been upended by Hurricane Helene and enable the American Red Cross to respond to and help people recover from the disaster, including helping with immediate needs like food and shelter, and putting them on the road to recovery, the company said.

7-Eleven Cares Foundation is a Disaster Responder Program partner with the American Red Cross that donates $250,000 annually to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief fund to help those directly impacted by disasters such as Hurricane Helene.

The company's field team and Store Support Center volunteers are also working to support stores that have been impacted.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Pilot Co.

Pilot is mobilizing its extensive travel center network to support communities affected by Hurricane Helene through an in-store round-up campaign for the American Red Cross. From Oct. 4 to 18, guests can visit any U.S.-owned and -operated Pilot, Flying J or One9 travel center location to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to provide aid to those affected by the hurricane.

One hundred percent of funds raised will support Red Cross response efforts in impacted communities across the Southeast, the company said. In addition to the round-up, Pilot is donating $300,000 to hurricane relief efforts. This includes $100,000 to Red Cross Hurricane Helene relief and $200,000 across various local nonprofit organizations in highly impacted areas.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless individuals, families and communities, including our own team members, experiencing the utterly devastating effects of Hurricane Helene," said Julius Cox, Pilot's chief people officer. "Pilot is profoundly thankful to our team members and emergency personnel for all they are doing to support the affected communities. We are working around the clock to ensure our stores are open and able to provide essentials like fuel and food as we start down the road to recovery together."

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.

Pilot Co. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn.