Wawa Offers Free Beverages to First Responders Following Hurricane Helene

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. will support the response to Hurricane Helene by providing free coffee and fountain drinks to all first responders, members of the National Guard and emergency responders in Florida from Sept. 26-29.

The giveaway is just one way that Wawa is thanking everyday heroes for all they do to support and serve their communities during times of crisis, the convenience retailer said.

The biggest storm of the 2024 hurricane season to date made landfall late Sept. 26 near Perry, Fla., in the state's Big Bend region, as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour, per the National Hurricane Center. As of the next morning, 1.25 million Florida residents were reportedly without power, while outages in Georgia and South Carolina reached 644,000 and 200,000, respectively.