Wawa Offers Free Beverages to First Responders Following Hurricane Helene
Wawa stated it is currently monitoring the situation and will do everything possible to keep its Florida convenience stores open to serve the community and remain stocked with fuel and other essential items. Due to the impact of Hurricane Helene, the company may may modify hours or temporarily close some stores due to evacuations, power outages or to ensure associate safety.
The retailer will reopen and restock each location as quickly and safely as possible. Up-to-date store information, including temporary closings due to the storm, is available at Wawa.com.
Wawa and The Wawa Foundation partner with the American Red Cross to provide important tips and resources to prepare and recover from community disasters.
Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,060 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C.
The company is No. 9 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.