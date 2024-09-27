 Skip to main content

Wawa Offers Free Beverages to First Responders Following Hurricane Helene

The retailer will reopen impacted stores as soon as possible to serve communities with fuel and essential items.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Wawa storefront

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. will support the response to Hurricane Helene by providing free coffee and fountain drinks to all first responders, members of the National Guard and emergency responders in Florida from Sept. 26-29.

The giveaway is just one way that Wawa is thanking everyday heroes for all they do to support and serve their communities during times of crisis, the convenience retailer said.

The biggest storm of the 2024 hurricane season to date made landfall late Sept. 26 near Perry, Fla., in the state's Big Bend region, as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour, per the National Hurricane Center. As of the next morning, 1.25 million Florida residents were reportedly without power, while outages in Georgia and South Carolina reached 644,000 and 200,000, respectively.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[Read more: Wawa Rolls Out New Coffee & Care Cart]

Wawa stated it is currently monitoring the situation and will do everything possible to keep its Florida convenience stores open to serve the community and remain stocked with fuel and other essential items. Due to the impact of Hurricane Helene, the company may may modify hours or temporarily close some stores due to evacuations, power outages or to ensure associate safety.

The retailer will reopen and restock each location as quickly and safely as possible. Up-to-date store information, including temporary closings due to the storm, is available at Wawa.com.

Wawa and The Wawa Foundation partner with the American Red Cross to provide important tips and resources to prepare and recover from community disasters.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,060 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C.

The company is No. 9 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds