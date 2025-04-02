Convenience Retailers Dish Out National Burrito Day Deals

"Our customers love bold flavors, and National Burrito Day is the perfect time to introduce these crave-worthy shrimp burritos," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of restaurant operations at 7-Eleven. "Whether you're a longtime Laredo Taco Company fan or trying it for the first time, this is a celebration you won’t want to miss."

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Maverik's Adventure Club and Kum & Go's &Rewards members can get 50% off all burritos. These deals will be offered across the retailer's combined footprint of more than 800 Maverik and Kum & Go locations in 21 states. Upgraded Nitro cardholders can celebrate the day by redeeming one free burrito at Maverik locations only.

Included in the National Burrito Day offer is:

The iconic M.O.A.B, (Mother of All Burritos) a hearty burrito containing black forest ham, applewood smoked bacon, Maverik's own country sausage, scrambled eggs, tater tots and natural three-cheese blend.

Breakfast burritos stuffed with tater tots, scrambled eggs and a wide range of other premium ingredients.

For lunch and dinner, fan-favorite options include the Beefy Cheese and Tot burrito and the Buffalo Chicken Ranch burrito.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Maverik fuels adventures from the Midwest to the West Coast. In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together the two brands have more than 800 locations across 21 states.

Yesway

Yesway and Allsup's Rewards Members can purchase a World Famous Allsup's Beef & Bean Burrito paired with a 32-ounce Tallsup fountain drink for just $1.99. The exclusive offer will be available at all store locations that carry Allsup's Burritos and is limited to Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members.

Allsup's World Famous Beef & Bean Burritos are made with slow-cooked beans, seasoned beef, cheese and a proprietary blend of spices, all hand-wrapped.

"National Burrito Day is a favorite occasion for our team and our customers," said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. "We're excited to celebrate with this exclusive offer and invite all burrito fans to join the fun as Rewards members."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway operates 443 locations across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Yesway manages its portfolio under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.