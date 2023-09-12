Advertisement
09/12/2023

Yesway Kicks Off Allsup's Burrito Anniversary Celebration

Fans can enjoy deals, promotions and special events during the milestone year.
World Famous Allsup's Burrito

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway is kicking off a yearlong 50th anniversary celebration of the World Famous Allsup's Burrito.

Fans around the world are invited to join the convenience store retailer in paying tribute to the legendary "OG" burrito that has been satisfying taste buds for five decades, Yesway stated.

The legend of the Allsup's burrito reportedly started in New Mexico when baked burritos accidentally made their way into a doughnut fryer in 1974. When Allsup's founder Lonnie Allsup's saw that customers could not get enough of the deep-fried, golden, tortilla-wrapped burritos, a classic was born that lives on to this day, according to the company.

Allsup's was the first convenience store operator to deep fry a burrito, each of which is handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese and a special blend of spices.

Today, Allsup's World Famous Burrito is available at all 441 Yesway and Allsup's c-stores in nine states. The retailer also offers Allsup's Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Burrito, and the Allsup's "Chimi" Chimichanga, topped with Allsup's Taco Sauce. The company sells 27 million burritos each year.

"It is a foundational principle for our company that Yesway and Allsup's convenience stores should be more than just a place to grab a quick snack — they should be a vital part of the communities we serve," said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. "While Allsup's World Famous Burritos may be one reason our guests keep coming back, it is the dedicated, friendly team members who greet and serve our guests each day, a number of whom have been part of our team for 25, 35, 40 years and even longer, who are the primary reasons. It is their efforts, and the care they put not only into each Allsup's Burrito, but into taking care of our customers and communities of which we are most proud."

Yesway is kicking off celebrations of this milestone anniversary by offering Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members a Tallsup fountain drink for just 50 cents when they purchase two Beef and Bean Burritos. More promotions and events will be announced throughout the coming year.

Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes more than 430 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.

