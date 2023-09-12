Yesway Kicks Off Allsup's Burrito Anniversary Celebration

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway is kicking off a yearlong 50th anniversary celebration of the World Famous Allsup's Burrito.

Fans around the world are invited to join the convenience store retailer in paying tribute to the legendary "OG" burrito that has been satisfying taste buds for five decades, Yesway stated.

The legend of the Allsup's burrito reportedly started in New Mexico when baked burritos accidentally made their way into a doughnut fryer in 1974. When Allsup's founder Lonnie Allsup's saw that customers could not get enough of the deep-fried, golden, tortilla-wrapped burritos, a classic was born that lives on to this day, according to the company.

Allsup's was the first convenience store operator to deep fry a burrito, each of which is handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese and a special blend of spices.

Today, Allsup's World Famous Burrito is available at all 441 Yesway and Allsup's c-stores in nine states. The retailer also offers Allsup's Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Burrito, and the Allsup's "Chimi" Chimichanga, topped with Allsup's Taco Sauce. The company sells 27 million burritos each year.