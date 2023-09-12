Yesway Kicks Off Allsup's Burrito Anniversary Celebration
"It is a foundational principle for our company that Yesway and Allsup's convenience stores should be more than just a place to grab a quick snack — they should be a vital part of the communities we serve," said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. "While Allsup's World Famous Burritos may be one reason our guests keep coming back, it is the dedicated, friendly team members who greet and serve our guests each day, a number of whom have been part of our team for 25, 35, 40 years and even longer, who are the primary reasons. It is their efforts, and the care they put not only into each Allsup's Burrito, but into taking care of our customers and communities of which we are most proud."
[Read more: PHOTO GALLERY: 'Unique' Allsup's Express Grab & Go Caters to Racing Fans]
Yesway is kicking off celebrations of this milestone anniversary by offering Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members a Tallsup fountain drink for just 50 cents when they purchase two Beef and Bean Burritos. More promotions and events will be announced throughout the coming year.
Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes more than 430 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.