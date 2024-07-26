Convenience Retailers & Suppliers Among Best Employers For Women

In addition to the c-store chains, a number of convenience channel suppliers and wholesalers made the annual list, including:

The Coca-Cola Co. (No. 56, up from No. 196 in 2023)

(No. 56, up from No. 196 in 2023) Procter & Gamble (No. 60, down from No. 54 in 2023)

General Mills (No. 67, down from No. 10 in 2023)

Keurig Dr Pepper (No. 299, down from No. 273 in 2023)

The J.M. Smucker Co. (No. 305)

Nestlé (No. 362, down from No. 274 in 2023)

PepsiCo (No. 479, down from No. 387 in 2023)

Unilever (No. 509)

The Hershey Co. (No. 522, down from No. 278 in 2023)

Anheuser-Busch InBev (No. 526, down from No. 220 in 2023)

Molson Coors (No. 570, down from No. 143 in 2023)

Sysco (No. 573)

Red Bull (No. 574)

In all, 600 companies comprise the final ranking of America's Best Employers For Women 2024.

To create the seventh annual list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 150,000 women working at companies with at least 1,000 employees in the United States. Survey respondents were asked how likely they were to recommend their current — and previous — employers, and if they’d recommend any employers they knew through their industry or through family and friends who work there.

Participants were also asked to rate their current employers in areas such as working environment, pay equity, parental leave and the company's handling of incidents related to sexual misconduct and discrimination. Responses from the last three years were considered.

Additionally, Statista analysts researched the percentage of women in executive and board positions at each company.